Celebrity Net Worth: Taylor Swift earns $131m from Spotify in 2023

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift, named as Time magazine's 2023 Person of Year on Thursday, is set to earn more than $130 million in royalties from Spotify after taking out the top spot as the most streamed artist on the platform's end-of-year Wrapped list.

Factor in publishing revenue and the billionaire singer's Spotify takings will total $131 million by the end of this month.

Swift’s music has had more than 26.1 billion global streams as of November 30 this year. With December’s figures, that number is expected to rise to 27.2 billion, Billboard calculated.

With streaming revenue from other platforms, including Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube, that total could cross $160 million, while publishing revenue could see it hit the $200 million mark.

Swift, 33, is one of the world’s richest self-made women with a net worth of $1.1 billion, according to Bloomberg.

She entered the exclusive $1 billion club on the back of her 146-date Eras concert tour, which has shattered several records and sparked ticket frenzies. The Super Bowl-sized event is expected to be the highest-grossing tour of all time when it closes next year.

By then, the US leg of the tour alone could add $5.7 billion to the country’s economy, according to software company Question Pro. Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia officials acknowledged as much in May, stating the tour had boosted tourism in the region.

The 12-time Grammy winner could earn as much as $4.1 billion from the tour, estimates based on her share of 85 per cent, The Washington Post reported.

Swift’s per-show take-home ranges between $10 million and $13 million, according to Forbes magazine estimates.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie has also taken $250 million in global ticket sales since it opened in October. The movie, the highest-grossing concert film in US history, cost $15 million to make.

She has more than 182 million in equivalent album sales. That includes digital and physical album sales, according to music industry database ChartMasters.org. The total makes her the biggest-selling artist under the age of 50.

Swift looks to real estate as a way of preserving her wealth. With eight homes, her property portfolio is worth upwards of $150 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

She has four homes in New York City, including apartments in the West Village and Tribeca, a beach house in Rhode Island, a seven-bedroom home in Hyannisport, Massachusetts, properties in Nashville, Tennessee, and an estate in Beverly Hills.

Swift also owns two Dassault private jets and has a notable car collection.

Max Verstappen

Dutchman Max Verstappen has become the highest-paid Formula One driver of 2023 after winning his third straight championship, according to a new list by Forbes magazine.

The Red Bull Racing driver has earned $70 million on the back of a record 19 race victories this year.

The figure includes his $45 million salary and bonuses estimated at $25 million.

In May, Forbes calculated his off-track earnings at $4 million for the preceding 12 months.

Verstappen, 26, has a net worth of €150 million ($161.4 million), the Netherlands’ Quote 500 rich list revealed last month. He had a net worth of €120 million in 2022.

As a Monaco resident, he pays no tax on his income. Verstappen rents the $15.6 million penthouse he lives in and has few public investments.

In August, he announced plans to enter a team into the 2025 GT3 championship.

The move expands the Verstappen name outside of Formula One, in line with his interest in both digital and real-world racing projects. Other ventures could include rallying and virtual racing, according to the Verstappen.com website.

Verstappen purchased a $16 million Falcon-900EX private jet from Richard Branson in 2020, according to wealth-tracking website Celebrity Net Worth.

He also has a considerable car collection, including several Aston Martins. Among them is a limited-production $2.7 million Valkyrie.

Beyonce's new movie collected $21 million in US box-office sales during the opening weekend. Getty Images

Beyonce

Singer, fashion designer and businesswoman Beyonce has revitalised the post-Thanksgiving US box-office with her concert movie taking $21 million in North American ticket sales over its opening weekend, according to estimates from AMC Theatres.

The film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce, was the first movie in 20 years to cross $20 million over the first weekend of December’s, AP reported.

Beyonce wrote, directed and produced the tour movie of her Grammy-winning album.

The 56-show tour spanned 39 cities this year, kicking off in Stockholm, Sweden, in May and closing in Kansas City, Missouri, in October.

With takings of $579.8 million, it attracted over 2.8 million fans, making it the year’s highest-grossing tour, according to Billboard Boxscore. The list does not feature Swift’s Eras tour, which closes in 2024.

Beyonce, 42, earned an estimated $145 million from the tour and has a total net worth of $540 million, Forbes reports.

Over the course of her nearly 30-year career, she has won a record 32 Grammy awards and sold more than 98 million albums in physical and digital sales, according to ChartMasters.org.

Outside music, she has a clothing line, Ivy Park, which ended its partnership with adidas in March. She launched a capsule couture collection with fashion house Balmain earlier this year.

In 2018, she signed a $60 million content deal with Netflix.

With her husband, rapper, producer and entrepreneur Jay-Z, she owns a large portfolio of real estate, including properties in New Orleans, the Hamptons and Bel Air in California, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In May, the couple reportedly paid $200 million for a mansion in Malibu, the most expensive in California history.

Paris Hilton has invested in Berlin-based artificial intelligence travel start-up Layla. Reuters

Paris Hilton

Hotel heiress and entrepreneur Paris Hilton is continuing to build out her portfolio of technology-focused equity investments.

She joined a €3 million seed funding round for Berlin-based artificial intelligence travel start-up Layla at the end of November.

The company uses a chatbot, also called Layla, to recommend new travel destinations and make bookings – either via the web or using social media.

Layla was set up by Jeremy Jauncey, founder of travel agency Beautiful Destinations, and Saad Saeed, who co-launched European grocery delivery service Flink.

Other investors include Brent Hoberman, co-founder of lastminute.com and Firstminute Capital, Andy Phillips of Booking.com, Skyscanner co-founder Barry Smith and venture capital firm M13.

The terms of Hilton’s participation have not been disclosed.

The Paris in Love star, 42, has a net worth of $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Often described as a “multi-hyphenate”, she has built a career as a model, actor, reality TV star, DJ and influencer. She has launched fashion and perfume lines, which have generated more than $4 billion in sales.

Through her company 11:11 Media, Hilton is also involved in a wide range of creative and technology ventures, including businesses in the digital, audio, film, television, licensing and metaverse space.

Hilton's investment in Layla is the latest in a line of technology start-ups that have attracted her attention this year.

In September, 11:11 Media joined Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, in a $54 million funding round in blockchain-based IP ownership network Story Protocol.

She has made at least 17 investments, according to investor information platform CB Insights, including cryptocurrency payments company MoonPay and video platform Shibuya.