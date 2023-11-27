Celebrity Net Worth: 'The Rock' to help people manage their finances

Dwayne Johnson

From being close to broke to becoming one of the world’s richest actors, Dwayne Johnson may be the perfect person to offer financial advice.

The former WWE wrestler known as "The Rock" has teamed up with savings and investment app Acorns to launch a debit card aimed at helping consumers avoid overspending and under-saving.

With small financial tweaks, the Mighty Oak Card enables consumers to invest spare change and automatically save a portion of each pay cheque. In addition, account holders gain access to financial wellness tools and retirement planning advice.

Johnson is an investor in Acorns and its affiliates, and is paid to promote the brand.

“I’m personally invested in helping and rooting for people to achieve financial stability and success,” he said.

“I’ve been there and know what it’s like to count every dollar and save every cent possible to provide for my family and myself. I wish I had the Mighty Oak Card back in the struggling and fun days, when I had only $7 in my pocket, which is why I helped create this card now to empower people to take control of their financial well-being.”

Johnson, now 51, had just a few dollars to his name when he was cut from the Canadian Football League.

He went on to build a professional wrestling career, becoming a 10-time world champion.

He made his movie debut in 2001 with The Mummy Returns and has since appeared in nearly 50 movies.

His films have grossed more than $13 billion at the global box office, according to online database The Numbers.

In 2012, he founded film production company Seven Bucks Productions. Its releases include Shazam!, Black Adam and two films in the Jumanji franchise.

His net worth is estimated at $800 million, according to wealth-tracking website Celebrity Net Worth.

Johnson's stake in Teremana, the beverage brand he created, accounts for the biggest share of his wealth. The brand, which sells one million cases each year, is worth several billion dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He has or has had partnership and endorsement deals with Apple, Ford and Under Armour.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a net worth estimated at $5.82 million, according to media reports. Photo: Ali Gamal

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan will serve as a strategic investor and co-owner of Korean skincare brand Quench Botanics following a joint venture with Velvette Lifestyle.

She will help educate consumers about skincare, Velvette co-founder and chief executive Vineeta Singh told the Business Line newspaper.

Velvette is the company behind Sugar Cosmetics, one of India’s fastest-growing beauty brands. It has a distribution network of more than 35,000 branded retail outlets in more than 540 cities.

“When Vineeta and Kaushik [Mukherjee, co-founder] came to me many months ago to discuss a unique idea – innovative Korean skincare formulation suited for Indian weather and skin at the most affordable price – I loved the product so much that I decided to invest in the company. And here we are today,” Kapoor Khan said in an Instagram post.

The brand is currently available through more than 1,000 outlets, including e-commerce marketplaces and specialist retailers.

Kapoor Khan, 43, has a net worth estimated at 4.85 billion Indian rupees ($5.82 million), according to media reports.

As a member of one of Bollywood’s most well-established filmmaking families, she is also one of India’s most successful and critically acclaimed actresses.

Since her Bollywood debut with Refugee in 2000, she has starred in several box office films, including Jab We Met, Ra.One and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Brand endorsements and partnerships provide her with a lucrative second income. The 3 Idiots star has worked with Mercedes-Benz, Colgate, Lux and Philips, as well as the beauty brand Lakme Cosmetics.

Kapoor Khan has been adding to her investment portfolio in recent months. Last summer, she took a stake in Indian greengrocer Pluckk.

“I’m a person who always plays it safe. I wouldn’t invest in start-ups just like that. I’m quite old-school in my thought,” she told the Business Today magazine at the time.

“I don’t look at balance sheets, but I look at something I know and believe in would work.”

With her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, she owns homes in Mumbai and Gstaad, Switzerland.

Khan also has ancestral property in the states of Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, according to News18.

Adele has a net worth of $206.8 million, according to the Sunday Times newspaper. Getty Images

Adele

British singer Adele looks set to launch a new company called The Shelbourne Collective Limited, according to paperwork filed earlier this month with UK business registry Companies House.

Its nature of business is given as “specialised design activities”.

The singer has given no indication of her business plans but, according to the UK’s Daily Mirror newspaper, she could be planning a cosmetics line after her Las Vegas concert residency comes to an end next year.

The licence would allow her to retail beauty and skincare products, fashion, perfume and jewellery.

Born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, the 35-year-old singer has a net worth of £165 million ($206.8 million), according to the Sunday Times newspaper.

She has built her fortune primarily from the sales of her four albums, which have moved 100 million in equivalent album units, and from concert performances.

The 16-time Grammy winner is currently on a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. It is expected to continue until June next year. Each performance is expected to generate $2 million in gross revenue.

Adele makes tearful apology as she postpones her Las Vegas concerts

Her music company, Melted Stone, showed assets of £14.9 million in December 2021, up from £3.6 million a year earlier.

Adele owns homes in Beverly Hills, Malibu and the UK, , according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She appeared to confirm her second marriage, to sports agent Rich Paul, at Alan Carr’s comedy show in Los Angeles last week.

Paul has a net worth of $120 million, according to the Daily Mail.

Kim Kardashian has invested in condiment brand Truff through her private equity firm SKKY Partners. AP

Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has taken a stake in condiment brand Truff through her private equity firm SKKY Partners. It is the company’s first investment.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2017 by Nick Ajluni and Nick Guillen, the company markets a variety of truffle-infused sauces, including hot sauce, pasta sauce and mayonnaise.

“Truff is exactly the kind of business that embodies what we were looking for when we founded SKKY – a next-generation brand with a deep, authentic connection with consumers and the potential for ongoing growth,” said Kardashian, co-founder and managing partner of SKKY Partners.

Truff products are available through a direct-to-consumer model and through stores such as Target, Whole Foods and Publix.

Kardashian, 43, has a net worth of about $1.7 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

She is a TV star, influencer and entrepreneur. It is the latter role that accounts for most of her net worth today.

Kim Kardashian style evolution - in pictures

LF20 jul kim Kardashian style 1 Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, in traditional dirndl dresses, attend Oktoberfest on September 25, 2006 in Munich, Germany. Getty Images

Skims, the shapewear company she founded with entrepreneurs Jens Grede and Emma Grede, raised $270 million in July, taking its valuation to $4 billion.

Kardashian also has a skincare line, SKKN.

She launched SKKY Partners last year with Jay Sammons, a former Carlyle Group executive.

The company focuses on control and active minority investments in high-growth consumer companies in health and wellness, food and beverage, fashion and beauty, and luxury and leisure.