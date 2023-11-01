UAE's new end-of-service savings scheme for private and free zone workers begins

The UAE government's new savings retirement plan for employees in the private and free zone sectors to invest their end-of-service benefits and build long-term wealth takes effect from today and does not have a minimum salary requirement, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said on Wednesday.

The gratuity investment initiative, which was announced by the UAE government in September, is not mandatory but will require employers to register with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation if they choose to take part in the scheme.

For full-time employees who have worked for a company for less than five years, employers will contribute 5.83 per cent of their monthly basic salary to the investment fund and 8.33 per cent if the worker has served more than five years, the ministry said.

“There is no minimum salary to be eligible for the scheme,” Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said.

“We encourage companies to choose this plan. It is based on successful practices in the private sector in the UAE and elsewhere. The scheme will boost competitiveness of the private sector and make employers more attractive to talent.”

Subscribers to the fund will be able to voluntarily contribute a percentage of their salary or an additional amount, either monthly or a lump sum, in addition to the basic subscription payment made by employers.

“The voluntary contribution will be deducted from his or her wage. The voluntary subscription percentage cannot exceed 25 per cent of the total salary while, in case of a lump sum, it cannot exceed the same percentage annually,” the ministry said.

The initiative is voluntary for employers to join, but they are required to participate in the system for a minimum of one year once registered, the ministry said.

However, once a company has selected employees to participate in the retirement fund, the subscription becomes mandatory.

It will also be prohibited to withdraw the basic subscription amount, as well as any profits or returns derived from the investment fund before an employee leaves the company, the ministry said.

The fund administrator will be approved by the Securities and Commodities Authority in partnership with the ministry and will provide services that include a fund manager, custodian and other entities to operate as a broker.

Fund managers can also accept voluntary subscriptions from self-employed people and independent business owners, expatriate employees working for government agencies and institutions, as well as Emiratis in the public and private sectors, it added.

“[This] is provided the employers continue to pay contributions to the General Authority for Pensions and Social Security,” it said.

The investment programme also offers employers the choice of making voluntary contributions to “enhance attractiveness and flexibility of the labour market”, the ministry added.

The scheme is made up of a number of investment options, including a capital guarantee portfolio option that offers a risk-free option for capital preservation if the beneficiary is an unskilled worker.

It will also offer various investment portfolios with risk-based options that carry varying levels of financial risk based on expected returns, as well as Sharia-compliant funds.

The system will act as an alternative to the UAE's existing gratuity scheme, under which employees receive a lump-sum payment when they leave their jobs.

Gratuities are payments that all employed residents are entitled to after completing at least one year of service with a company.

The end-of-service payments are covered by the UAE Labour Law, and the sum depends on an employee’s length of service and basic salary.

For example, if an employee has worked for a company for less than five years, their end-of-service gratuity is based on 21 days of basic salary for each year of work. After five years, this increases to 30 days of basic salary for each year thereafter.

The Covid-19 pandemic placed employee financial issues in the spotlight and many companies in the UAE are now formulating plans to help workers to bridge their retirement savings gap.

Retirement savings are the biggest financial challenge faced by employees in GCC countries, according to a survey by global advisory company Willis Towers Watson, in January.

However, a survey by Sharia-compliant savings and investment company National Bonds, in July, found that 82 per cent of employees in the UAE were open to employers investing their end-of-service benefits.

The UAE has taken steps to promote the benefits of long-term savings in recent years.

Dubai’s savings retirement programme for foreign employees working in the emirate’s government and public sector came into effect in July last year.

The pension fund offers the government’s foreign workers a choice of investment plans, including Sharia-compliant options, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said at the time.

The fund will be supervised by a board of trustees, with assistance from the DIFC.

Foreign employees working in Dubai’s public sector are automatically enrolled in the savings scheme and their employer contributes the total gratuity to the plan from the date of joining, without including the financial dues for previous years of service.

The DIFC was the first entity in the UAE to set up a new gratuity system when it introduced the DIFC Employee Workplace Savings plan, or Dews, in February 2020.

The free zone’s employers are required to make monthly contributions of 5.83 per cent or 8.33 per cent of an employee’s wage, depending on their length of service, to a fund administered by Zurich International Life Middle East.

Employees can also choose to make voluntary contributions to the Dews plan.

Last October, National Bonds, the Sharia-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, unveiled a Golden Pension Scheme to help private-sector foreign employees with their financial planning.

Registered employers can either choose to invest the entire end-of-service benefits accumulated over the years as a lump sum or invest a portion of it.

Employees can withdraw from a National Bonds pension scheme when their employer allows them. However, they can withdraw from their individual contributions at any time.