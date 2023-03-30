Ramadan 2023: where to find the UAE's best car deals

Ramadan is traditionally one of the best times of the year to pick up a good deal when buying a new or used car in the UAE.

And this year is no different, with dealerships offering a wide range of enticements for car buyers during the holy month, including zero per cent financing, free maintenance and iPhone 14 giveaways.

About 60 per cent of UAE residents are looking to purchase a new or used car during Ramadan, according to a survey conducted last month by Audi Abu Dhabi.

The survey, which polled more than 1,000 UAE residents aged 18 to 50, aimed to measure consumer sentiment towards new car purchases and electric vehicle adoption ahead of the “peak season” for buying vehicles.

Of those considering buying a new car during Ramadan, 33 per cent say they want a petrol car, while 13 per cent are considering an EV and 14 per cent are still undecided, the survey found.

However, 52 per cent of consumers in the UAE are keen to buy an EV as their next car or in the coming three years, it said.

“The rapid increase in the adoption of EVs in the region aligns with the country’s plans for sustainability,” said Mark Austin, general manager of Audi Abu Dhabi.

“The potential customers looking to buy EVs in the near future is significant, with their adoption helping to fast-track and contribute to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 initiative.”

Meanwhile, 56 per cent of respondents to Statista’s global consumer survey last year said fuel efficiency was their top priority when shopping for a car, followed by safety (55 per cent) and a low price (46 per cent).

The rising cost of living around the world and higher interest rates have put affordability in the spotlight, with the cost of borrowing now more expensive after the US Federal Reserve last week raised its benchmark rate for the ninth consecutive time.

Higher rates mean a range of personal finance products — from personal and car loans to credit cards and mortgages — will become more costly and affect consumers' monthly debt repayments.

It is important to consider the monthly repayments before buying a car, as well as the cost to run it, including maintenance and repairs.

Experts also say it is often easier to negotiate add-ons rather than trying to lower the price of a vehicle.

Here is our round-up of some of the Ramadan car deals on offer:

Chevrolet and GMC

The deal: Bin Hamoodah Auto is offering customers a range of incentives on its Chevrolet and GMC models this Ramadan, including a free iPhone 14.

Buyers of Chevrolet models will also be given free window tinting, free comprehensive insurance and registration, as well as a three-year service contract (two years on Groove and Captiva models) and an extended regional warranty (excluding Groove and Captiva).

GMC customers will receive an iPhone 14, free insurance, a three-year/60,000km service contract, an extended regional warranty that covers five years/300,000km and a four-year regional roadside assistance package.

On top of this, GMC Sierra buyers will also receive a cashback bonus of Dh10,000 ($2,722).

Valid until: April 30

Toyota

The deal: Al Futtaim Toyota has introduced numerous Ramadan incentives for car buyers, including a zero per cent finance interest rate on the Land Cruiser LC300, Camry and Rush models.

It is also offering a four-year/80,000km free maintenance package, as well as buy now, pay later financing and budget-friendly leasing rates.

Valid until: end of Ramadan

Lexus

The deal: Al Futtaim Lexus is offering perks that include a four-year/100,000km warranty and zero per cent financing on select new and used models.

Buyers of the Lexus UX can expect to pay from Dh1,700 a month if they choose to take out car financing, while the GX offers a choice of either paying from Dh2,100 a month or selecting a three-year/60,000km service contract.

The Premier and Prestige ES 350 models start from Dh1,900 a month and carry a zero per cent financing rate.

For budget-conscious buyers, pre-owned Lexus models carry a two-month payment deferment option, as well as a two-year/30,000km service contract and warranty.

All Lexus buyers will also be offered discounts on break pad replacements, Dh400 off the purchase of four tyres, and free tyre and wheel balancing.

Valid until: end of Ramadan

Audi

The deal: Audi’s dealerships in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are offering Ramadan deals on four select models — the e-tron GT, Q8, Q7 and A8 L sedan models.

Audi buyers are being offered an eight-year/150,000km free service plan, five-year unlimited mileage warranty and free registration for the first year.

In addition, customers who purchase the Audi e-tron GT will also receive a free home charger and installation.

Valid until: end of Ramadan

Cadillac

The deal: Cadillac's Ramadan offers, held in conjunction with dealership partner Al Ghandi Auto, include reduced finance packages for a range of SUVs and sedans, including the CT4, CT5, XT4 and XT5 models.

Other benefits include free registration and window tinting as well as five years’ warranty, and maintenance and roadside assistance under Cadillac’s premium care package.

To avail of financing, customers will need to make a 20 per cent down payment.

Monthly instalments for the CT4 model start from Dh2,499, the CT5 from Dh2789, XT4 SUV from Dh2,694 and the XT5 from Dh3,101.

Valid until: last day of Eid Al Fitr

Genesis

The deal: Juma Al Majid has a number of incentives on select Genesis models throughout the holy month, including a 2.25 per cent financing rate through Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and up to three months of deferred payments.

All models come with a lifetime warranty and service contract of five years or 100,000km (whichever comes first).

Car buyers will also be enrolled in the two-year Genesis Concierge Service package, which covers customised services beyond the showroom in the form of travel, gourmet dining experiences and golf.

Valid until: end of Ramadan

Volkswagen

The deal: Al Nabooda Automobiles Dubai has a range of Ramadan deals on Volkswagen models, such as a seven-year free service plan up to 105,000km, three-year unlimited mileage warranty, free registration and three-year roadside assistance.

Customers can also trade in their existing cars for a new Volkswagen and receive up to Dh7,000 above the market value, the dealership says.

Monthly instalments start at Dh1,855 for the Tiguan, Dh2,342 for the Teramont, Dh2,458 for the Golf GTI, Dh2,864 for the Touareg and Dh3,099 for the Golf R.

Valid until: April 30

Hongqi

The deal: Saudi Arabia-based company Altawkilat recently launched Chinese car brand Hongqi in the UAE and has unveiled a range of deals during the holy month.

Incentives include a five-year/150,000km warranty on its E-HS9 electric SUV model, which sells for Dh320,900, as well as roadside assistance for seven years and an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty.

It is also offering a seven-year unlimited kilometre warranty and roadside assistance on the H9 model, as well as similar deals on the HS5, Ousado and H5 cars.

Valid until: end of Ramadan

Cars24

The deal: For buyers looking for pre-owned vehicles, e-commerce platform Cars24 is offering customers who test-drive a car in Dubai a chance to win a 128GB iPhone 14 through a daily raffle draw.

Customers from other emirates will need to conduct the test drive in Dubai at the Cars24 Test Drive Hub in Jebel Ali to be eligible to enter.

Valid until: April 10

Selfdrive.ae

The deal: If buying a car isn’t on your radar this Ramadan but you still need wheels occasionally, perhaps renting offers a flexible, budget-friendly option.

During the holy month, smart mobility app Selfdrive.ae is offering customers discounts and special packages on a number of cars, such as Suzuki, Hyundai, Mazda, MG 5 and Audi models.

Selfdrive.ae is offering discounts of up to Dh500 to customers who are looking to rent a car for their daily commute, family outings or longer road trips. Cars can be rented for a day, a month, a year or a maximum of three years, the company says.

Valid until: end of Ramadan