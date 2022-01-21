How much was Meat Loaf worth when he died?

Bat out of Hell singer Meat Loaf, who died on Thursday at the age of 74, was worth about $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which tracks the wealth and finances of the rich and famous.

Meat Loaf amassed the majority of his personal fortune through the sale of 12 solo studio albums and his work as an actor, Celebrity Net Worth said. In total, he sold more than 100 million albums worldwide in a career that spanned six decades.

“Meat Loaf's debut solo album, 1977's Bat Out of Hell, is one of the best-selling albums in history, with sales of more than 43 million copies,” it added.

“The 14 times Platinum album continues to sell an estimated 200,000 copies each year, more than four decades after its release, and it spent nine years on the music charts.”

Meat Loaf has also appeared in more than 100 movies and television shows, including 1975’s cult film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Wayne’s World and Fight Club.

However, there were times Meat Loaf struggled financially. In 1983, he was forced to declare bankruptcy after a series of legal battles with record companies, he told the Los Angeles Times in 1996.

“It’s shameful. I ended up bankrupt. I lost my house and everything – even the publishing rights to my songs, which the Bankruptcy Court took away. But I’m not the first artist who has ever been screwed, It happens all the time,” he told the newspaper at the time.

His family announced the singer’s death on Facebook.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” they said. “From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!”

Meat Loaf's agent Michael Greene told Deadline the singer died on Thursday night, with his wife by his side. His daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “also had a chance to spend time with him and say their goodbyes during the last 24 hours”, Mr Greene added.

His cause of death has not yet been released.