UAE Central Bank implements legal amendments on decriminalisation of cheques

The Central Bank of the UAE implemented amendments to the Commercial Transactions Law regarding the decriminalisation of cheques.

The regulator also implemented amendments relating to the partial payment of cheques and toughened administrative penalties for issuing cheques without funds, it said in a statement on Monday.

The amendments are in line with the central bank’s strategic initiatives and plans to upgrade banking laws and regulations to track developments in the financial sector, fill any legal gaps and deliver its vision to follow best practice internationally, Khaled Balama, governor of the CBUAE, said.

These amendments will assist in facilitating commercial and banking transactions, streamlining procedures for collecting the cheque’s value and making the use of cheques more flexible, the statement added.

More to follow …