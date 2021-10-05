Mark Zuckerberg's net worth drops by $7bn as Facebook shares plummet

Related – Zuckerberg's bad day after Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram go down: All you need to know

Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth has fallen by nearly $7 billion in a few hours, knocking him down a notch on the list of the world’s richest people after a whistle-blower came forward and outages took Facebook's flagship products offline.

A sell-off sent the social media giant’s stock plummeting around 5 per cent on Monday, adding to a drop of about 15 per cent since mid-September.

The stock slide on Monday sent Mr Zuckerberg’s worth down to $120.9bn, dropping him below Bill Gates to number 5 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He has lost about $19bn of wealth since September 13, when he was worth nearly $140bn, according to the index.

On September 13, The Wall Street Journal began publishing a series of stories based on a cache of internal documents, revealing that Facebook knew about a wide range of problems with its products – such as Instagram’s harm to teenage girls’ mental health and misinformation about the January 6 Capitol riots – while downplaying the issues in public.

The reports have drawn the attention of government officials and on Monday, the whistle-blower, Frances Haugen, revealed herself on national television in the US.

Ms Haugen, who began working for the social site in 2019 and resigned in April 2021, leaked internal documents to The Wall Street Journal, the Securities and Exchange Commission, Congress and other news outlets.

In response, Facebook has emphasised that the issues facing its products, including political polarisation, are complex and not caused by technology alone.

“I think it gives people comfort to assume that there must be a technological or a technical explanation for the issues of political polarisation in the United States,” Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, told CNN.