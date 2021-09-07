What are the best payment apps in the UAE?

Consumers are looking for speed and convenience when it comes to payment apps. Getty

Jatin Gupta laughs at the memory of transferring money to India just a few years ago. He remembers how he would first withdraw cash from an ATM, then join a queue at an exchange house at a mall in Doha, where he worked at the time.

There, he would fill out a form, present his identification documents, discuss exchange rates with the cashier and hand over his precious riyals, plus an extra transfer fee. A couple of stressful days followed until the money was credited to his account in India.

“Now, I just use my bank’s app and the money is credited at the other end within a few seconds,” Mr Gupta says.

Mr Gupta now lives in Dubai and works within the financial services industry. In his experience, exchange houses often have better rates than banks – and these are often negotiable, depending on the amount being transferred.

“With the bank app, I may receive a slightly lower exchange rate and have to accept the price offered, but the convenience is worth the difference.”

Speed and accessibility may be behind the expanding market for payment apps – although, as with all things digital, coronavirus-related movement restrictions and safety concerns have accelerated the trend.

In total, finance apps have been downloaded a 4.7 billion times between the first quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2021, according to a June report by marketing analytics platform AppsFlyer.

Finance app downloads in the UAE increased 55 per cent over the first three months of 2021, compared with same period in 2020, while downloads in Saudi Arabia rose 73 per cent. Payment, banking and investment apps have led the trend.

“There has been an overwhelming response to financial applications since the pandemic,” says Sagar Chandiramani, chief growth officer at WorkerAppz, an international remittance and payments platform aimed at businesses and individual customers around the world.

The Canada-licensed start-up, founded by long-time remittance professionals from the UAE, has a network covering more than 100 countries. The platform is currently available to business customers in Bahrain, Jordan, Europe and the Far East, and is expected to be available to consumers in the UAE by the end of the year, Mr Chandiramani says.

“Activity within the sector has been driven by the high valuations that FinTechs command, so you have a wide range of entrepreneurs entering the market, from industry veterans such as ourselves to people looking to take advantage of the wave,” he says.

“Regulators in the UAE have, rightly, been very careful to issue licences.”

Across the region, whether it is remittances or investments, new apps are appearing in online marketplaces on a regular basis – each with a specific value proposition. Some, such as Rise, YAP and NOW Money, partner with existing banks to offer specific services. Others aim to build all-digital banks, such as the UAE's Zand, which was launched this year and caters to retail and corporate clients.

While banking apps may offer the safety of an established brand, consumers must stay alert to security and privacy features before sending any money via an app.

“Whether financial or other consumer apps are running on a mobile smartphone or on your laptop computer, there are inherent privacy and security risks when conducting online transactions,” says Mark Pelkoski, vice president of sales engineering at Virsec, a software security company protecting enterprise applications from cyber attacks.

Quote I just use my bank’s app and the money is credited at the other end within a few seconds Jatin Gupta, Dubai resident

Credentials theft is one of the most common cyber crimes, where an attacker steals usernames and passwords and sells them on to scammers. Clicking a malicious link within an app or website can infect your system and capture everything you have been doing, from email to financial transactions, he says.

Users can protect their privacy and security with basic steps such as using complex passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, only downloading apps from verified app stores, and making use of antivirus software.

Although the UAE FinTech market is still maturing, here are some of best payment apps available in the UAE app stores to help you make transfers, split bills or pay for government services.

Apps for local money transfers

The UAE does not yet have a widely used peer-to-peer, or P2P, payment app, such as Venmo in the US or Tikkie in the Netherlands. Several start-ups have been launched within the country, with varying levels of operations – partly as they wait to comply with local regulations.

One of the furthest along is Mamo, which was granted an Innovation Testing Licence to operate under specific conditions from the Dubai International Financial Centre in July.

However, the best app for local money transfers remains your bank. Most local banks in the UAE – and across the region – offer transfers within the country, although there are a few late adopters.

Fees are generally Dh1 per transaction, depending on the type of account. It is worth evaluating the pros and cons before picking a bank.

Emirates NBD’s mePay service, for instance, has enabled customers to make local transfers to anyone in the UAE using only the recipient’s mobile number since 2016. Mashreq, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank offer similar services, but not all UAE banks have the same level of online banking amenities.

Apps for international money transfers

Opinions were split when The National asked UAE residents which apps they prefer to use when sending money abroad. Several residents use their bank’s mobile app because of corresponding banking relationships in other countries, particularly India, and for the sheer convenience of having everything in one place.

Wise, formerly known as TransferWise, is one of many apps users can use to remit their money. Courtesy Wise

UAE banks generally charge from Dh25 a transfer but the exchange rate offered to you in the app could differ from live market rates by Dh10 or more.

However, when sending money to India, for example, exchange rate differences can result in beneficiaries losing up to Rs200 ($2.74) or more, one Dubai resident told The National.

In terms of privacy and security, banks are considered to be the safest option – but a well-known brand is also a target for cyber criminals.

One of the most popular third-party apps is Wise, formerly known as TransferWise. Launched in 2010, the UK-based FinTech offers 1,600 currency rates to a user base of more than 7 million and processes more than $5 billion in customer payments each month.

The app has a digital wallet feature that allows you to hold different currencies and convert them when it is convenient or when rates are low. The app usually aligns with live exchange rates.

However, as of December last year, UAE residents can only make Wise transfers from debit or credit cards, adding an extra 2.5 per cent to 4 per cent in transaction fees.

Quote There has been an overwhelming response to financial applications since the pandemic Sagar Chandiramani, chief growth officer at WorkerAppz,

Apps from exchange houses form a third category of transfer solutions. Several UAE brands, such as Al Ansari Exchange and MoneyGram, offer instant money transfers across the globe using wire operators such as Western Union.

When we considered sending Dh1,000 to France on a few different apps, the total amount payable differed from the live exchange rate by up to Dh8.66. Fees range from Dh15 to Dh20, but factor in the exchange rate difference and you could see a difference of Dh70 on a ticket size of Dh1,000.

Apps for splitting the bill

Payments can become awkward when other people are involved. The solution is to download Splitwise, a free app that tracks shared expenses so that everyone is reimbursed – whether brunch bills, holiday costs or rent. A UAE-grown app is Wally, which also doubles up as a budgeting app, allowing you to – literally – save the receipts by photographing them. Both apps are free of charge. Sadly, neither has an inbuilt money transfer option, so you will need to settle those bills in other ways.

Apps for purchases

The UAE was one of the first countries in the region to set up contactless payments when Apple Pay debuted in 2017. Together with Samsung Pay and Google Pay, it is one of the most popular wallets with UAE residents, data from the comparison platform SimilarWeb shows. The wallets are free to use and run off a personal debit or credit card. All offer built-in security features to help protect your transactions.

When it comes to online purchases, PayPal is a viable option because many smaller merchants in overseas markets prefer it. Again, it is usually linked to your credit or debit card.

Klip, which was developed by Emirates Digital Wallet, was launched last year and aims to process instant cashless digital payments directly from their bank account or from value stored in the digital wallet. A mobile app has been announced that will allow residents and visitors to the UAE to make digital payments regardless of whether they have a bank account or not.

Apps for government services

You can pay for utilities using your bank app but several platforms process payments across UAE public sector entities. As the UAE aims to align itself with the smart government trend, government apps are increasingly becoming the single point of contact for residents.

The DubaiNow app offers access to more than 120 city services from more than 30 government and private sector entities in Dubai. You can use it to pay telephone and utility bills, recharge Salik and Nol accounts, settle traffic fines, apply for residency permits and donate money to charity, in addition to paying for health care, education and other civic services.

For those living in Abu Dhabi, the Tamm app functions in similar fashion, connecting residents to the police, municipality, water and electricity services, port authorities and the emirate’s economic, education and health departments. As of March, the government integrated the PayBy payment service into the app, enabling contactless payments without the need for a credit or debit card.

Both apps offer the same level of safety and privacy as other government departments.

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

Match info Wolves 0 Arsenal 2 (Saka 43', Lacazette 85') Man of the match: Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal)

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mobile phone packages comparison

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

