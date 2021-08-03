Dubai ranks first globally for employee take-home pay

The income of expatriate workers in the UAE is 100 per cent tax free. However, residents have been paying a value-added tax of 5 per cent since 2018.

Dubai topped a list of global cities where high-income residents earn the most take-home pay after tax and social security obligations, according to a new report.

The emirate allows high-income employees to take home their entire pay, the PwC UK report, shared by the Dubai Media Office on Monday, said. The report measured cities based on the take-home salary of individuals.

The PwC survey was conducted among married employed individuals with no children who pay social security in the country where they are a tax resident.

The income of expatriate workers in the UAE is 100 per cent tax free. However, residents have been paying a value-added tax of 5 per cent since 2018. Non-national employees also do not have to pay social security contributions. This allows UAE expat employees to take home their entire income with no deductions.

The PwC survey considered annual income brackets of £250,000 ($347,326/Dh1.3 million), £500,000, £1m and £2m to calculate the take-home pay of employees.

Hong Kong, Singapore, Florida and California round out the top five global territories or states where highly paid resident employees take home the maximum pay after deductions for tax and social security obligations, the report found.

Other international destinations where high-income residents enjoy sizeable take-home pay include New York and big European cities like Germany, Spain, the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, France and Italy.

More than half of UAE expatriates said they moved to the country to increase their income and a fifth of them said their salaries doubled when they relocated to the Emirates, a 2018 study from HSBC found.

Twenty per cent of those polled by HSBC for the study said their yearly wage doubled in comparison to their earnings before their move to the UAE. The study surveyed 22,318 expatriates from across the globe, including around 900 in the UAE.

The UAE has launched various residency-linked programmes to attract and retain exceptional talent and foreign investors, allowing people to establish deeper roots in the country.

Dubai rolled out a new scheme last year to encourage people who work remotely to move to the emirate. The scheme would enable people to live in the emirate for one year and continue to work for their overseas employer, while being able to secure the documents required to rent housing and sign up for phone, internet, utilities and schools.

Remote workers require a salary of $5,000 per month and proof of their existing employment.

The UAE government also announced this year that non-Emiratis can obtain Emirati citizenship. The government or royal court officials can nominate skilled professionals for Emirati citizenship. People eligible for nomination include investors, individuals with specialist professions – such as doctors or scientists – as well as artists and other “talented” or “creative” people.

The UAE also rolled out the golden visa programme – a long-term residency initiative – in 2019 to recognise experts in various fields who play a pivotal role in supporting the nation’s progress. It is also aimed at attracting skilled workers to the UAE.

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Hili 2: Unesco World Heritage site The site is part of the Hili archaeological park in Al Ain. Excavations there have proved the existence of the earliest known agricultural communities in modern-day UAE. Some date to the Bronze Age but Hili 2 is an Iron Age site. The Iron Age witnessed the development of the falaj, a network of channels that funnelled water from natural springs in the area. Wells allowed settlements to be established, but falaj meant they could grow and thrive. Unesco, the UN's cultural body, awarded Al Ain's sites - including Hili 2 - world heritage status in 2011. Now the most recent dig at the site has revealed even more about the skilled people that lived and worked there.

