UAE ranks third in the world for most online searches for gold price

A jeweller showcases bars of gold at a shop at the Dubai Gold Souk. The UAE sees about 58.45 online searches each month for gold price per 1,000 active internet users, according to gold bar specialists PhysicalGold.com. AFP

The UAE ranked third in the world for the number of online searches for the price of gold, new research has found.

UAE residents made an average of 521,000 online searches for the price per month, equivalent to 58.45 searches per 1,000 active internet users, UK gold bar specialist PhysicalGold.com said.

The website utilised online analytics tool Ahrefs to assess countries with the largest numbers of people keeping track of the price of gold. Countries were ranked from highest to lowest based on average monthly online searches.

India ranked first in the world for people most interested in the price of gold, with an average of 3.7 million online searches a month, the research found. That is the equivalent of 120,019 online searches per day, PhysicalGold.com said on Wednesday.

Investors are looking to add an element of stability to their investment portfolio and the safe-haven asset has emerged as a popular investment option amid the Covid-19 pandemic, PhysicalGold.com said.

Gold started the year trading at $1,930, below its all-time high of $2,084 last August. Today, it stands at $1,807, a drop of 6.3 per cent.

The precious metal eased on Wednesday as the dollar emerged as the preferred safe-haven bet amid fears that the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant may stall a global economic recovery, while a rebound in US bond yields further pressured bullion prices.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent to $1,806.56 per ounce at 7am UAE time. US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $1,808.10.

“Even though gold [is] considered a safe haven, in times where there are true concerns about growth outlook, policy going forward and there is a drive to safety, the US dollar always wins out,” IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

“We did see some buyers coming through below $1,800 per ounce, which was constructive. But at the moment, the dollar is viewed as a safe haven on bets that the US economy will outperform a patchy global economy.”

The US ranked second in the PhysicalGold.com study, with 2.5 million online searches per month, while the UK was fourth with 519,300 online monthly searches.

Canada (381,400) and Australia (348,900) were among countries with more than 300,000 online searches per month, ranking fifth and sixth respectively, the research found.

“Gold is unlike volatile asset classes that generate quick returns. It has always been a steady investment vehicle that can deliver solid returns as a medium-to-long-term investment,” Dan Fisher, a gold specialist from PhysicalGold.com, said.

“Gold investing is unique as the price tends to increase when many other asset classes such as stocks and bonds fall, so it provides a good balance to your investment portfolio.”

Investing in gold can take the form of physical bars and coins, gold equity funds, mining shares or exchange-traded funds, he added.

However, it is better to buy gold coins rather than bars for investment, Mr Fisher said.

“Coins provide more flexibility to sell small parts of the holding and can fetch higher prices when you wish to sell. In the same way that larger bars are cheaper per gram than small ones, buying gold coins in bulk can also achieve price discounts,” he said.

Elsewhere in the Gulf region, Saudi Arabia had an average of 197,600 online searches for the price of gold every month, while Qatar stood at 76,800, Kuwait 63,850 and Oman 46,700, the company said.

“The idea behind gold investment is that the underlying value of gold increases over time. Historically this rate of increase is higher than inflation, so the value of your investment increases in real terms,” Mr Fisher said.

Recommending a mixture of gold and stocks in an investment portfolio, Mr Fisher said both assets can rise and fall in value. However, while stocks can fall to zero if a company goes bankrupt, physical gold will always have its intrinsic value, he added.

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

Where to buy Limited-edition art prints of The Sofa Series: Sultani can be acquired from Reem El Mutwalli at www.reemelmutwalli.com

RESULTS Catchweight 63.5kg: Shakriyor Juraev (UZB) beat Bahez Khoshnaw (IRQ). Round 3 TKO (body kick) Lightweight: Nart Abida (JOR) beat Moussa Salih (MAR). Round 1 by rear naked choke Catchweight 79kg: Laid Zerhouni (ALG) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ). Round 1 TKO (punches) Catchweight 58kg: Omar Al Hussaini (UAE) beat Mohamed Sahabdeen (SLA) Round 1 rear naked choke Flyweight: Lina Fayyad (JOR) beat Sophia Haddouche (ALG) Round 2 TKO (ground and pound) Catchweight 80kg: Badreddine Diani (MAR) beat Sofiane Aïssaoui (ALG) Round 2 TKO Flyweight: Sabriye Sengul (TUR) beat Mona Ftouhi (TUN). Unanimous decision Middleweight: Kher Khalifa Eshoushan (LIB) beat Essa Basem (JOR). Round 1 rear naked choke Heavyweight: Mohamed Jumaa (SUD) beat Hassen Rahat (MAR). Round 1 TKO (ground and pound) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammad Ali Musalim (UAE beat Omar Emad (EGY). Round 1 triangle choke Catchweight 62kg: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR). Round 2 KO Catchweight 88kg: Mohamad Osseili (LEB) beat Samir Zaidi (COM). Unanimous decision

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”

RESULTS Welterweight Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) beat Mostafa Radi (PAL) (Unanimous points decision) Catchweight 75kg Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) beat Leandro Martins (BRA) (Second round knockout) Flyweight (female) Manon Fiorot (FRA) beat Corinne Laframboise (CAN) (RSC in third round) Featherweight Bogdan Kirilenko (UZB) beat Ahmed Al Darmaki (Disqualification) Lightweight Izzedine Al Derabani (JOR) beat Rey Nacionales (PHI) (Unanimous points) Featherweight Yousef Al Housani (UAE) beat Mohamed Fargan (IND) (TKO first round) Catchweight 69kg Jung Han-gook (KOR) beat Max Lima (BRA) (First round submission by foot-lock) Catchweight 71kg Usman Nurmogamedov (RUS) beat Jerry Kvarnstrom (FIN) (TKO round 1). Featherweight title (5 rounds) Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) v Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) (TKO round 1). Lightweight title (5 rounds) Bruno Machado (BRA) beat Mike Santiago (USA) (RSC round 2).

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

