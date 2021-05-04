Sotheby's to accept cryptocurrency as payment in Banksy auction

Sotheby's will accept cryptocurrency as payment for Banksy's Love is in the Air, which will be auctioned at a contemporary art event on May 12. Image courtesy of Sotheby's

Auction house Sotheby’s is collaborating with Coinbase to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method for a physical work of art.

The company said it will accept Bitcoin and Ether as payment when it auctions the Banksy painting, Love Is In The Air, later this month.

"This is the first time that cryptocurrency will be accepted as payment for physical artwork and we are really excited to make this happen. It's something we've been thinking about for quite some time," Sotheby's chief executive Charles Stewart told CNBC's Squawk Box.

"Banksy has been, as you might be well aware, a very popular artist at auction and there is a lot of interest in his work paying with physical money as well. But what better combination to introduce crypto than with an iconic Banksy painting?"

Sotheby's said the decision to accept cryptocurrency for physical payment followed on from the recent success of 'The Fungible' Collection – the sale of non-fungible tokens bestowing ownership of digital artworks from designer Pak, which saw bids from more than 3,000 collectors, most of whom were first-time buyers with the auction house.

Its decision to accept cryptocurrency via Coinbase Commerce, a method for businesses to handle crypto payments, "marks an important next step", the auction house said in a statement.

The Banksy painting has an estimate of $3 million-$5m for the auction, which is due to take place next Wednesday, May 12. Bidders can also pay in cash, Mr Stewart said.

It will be up to the owner of the painting whether or not to keep the cryptocurrency or immediately convert it to US dollars, he added.

"I definitely think we will expand the audience by doing this and it's something that we'll explore going forward, although of course we're very curious to see how this first step in that direction goes," Mr Stewart said.

Bitcoin was trading 3.04 per cent lower at $55,975 on the Coinbase exchange at 5.30pm UAE time on Tuesday. Ether was up 13 per cent at $3,515.39.

“Coinbase is proud to provide Sotheby’s with a sophisticated payment solution, backed by our deep liquidity, and expertise with trading and hedging cryptocurrencies," Sanchan Saxena, Coinbase’s vice president of product and ecosystem, said.

"This is an example of an enterprise that is evolving with their client base to cater to crypto-forward consumers.”

Banksy's art work

MATCH INFO New Zealand 176-8 (20 ovs) England 155 (19.5 ovs) New Zealand win by 21 runs

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

Top 5 concerns globally: 1. Unemployment 2. Spread of infectious diseases 3. Fiscal crises 4. Cyber attacks 5. Profound social instability Top 5 concerns in the Mena region 1. Energy price shock 2. Fiscal crises 3. Spread of infectious diseases 4. Unmanageable inflation 5. Cyber attacks Source: World Economic Foundation

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

