Saudi Arabia's Dur Hospitality Company and Taiba Investment Company enter into merger talks

Saudi Arabia-listed Dur Hospitality Company and Taiba Investment Company said they are entering preliminary discussions to study a potential merger of the two groups.

If the companies reach an agreement, the potential merger will be subject to conditions and approvals of the regulators and their shareholders, they said in separate statements to Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul) on Sunday.

"These discussions do not mean necessarily that [a] merger will take place between the two parties," the companies said.

The move comes amid a flurry of merger and acquisitions activity in the kingdom and wider Gulf region, with companies seeking to streamline their operations as they emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

More to follow...