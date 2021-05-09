Saudi Arabia's Almarai acquires additional 15% stake in Modern Food Industries for $40m

Almarai, one of the biggest dairy companies in the Middle East, acquired an additional 15% stake in Modern Food Industries. Reuters.

Saudi Arabia's Almarai, the biggest dairy company in the Middle East, acquired an additional stake in Riyadh-based snacks-maker Modern Food Industries amid a product diversification push.

Almarai subsidiary Western Bakeries Company purchased the stake owned by Olayan Financing Company for 150 million Saudi riyals ($40m), the company said in a filing on Sunday to the Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul, where its shares trade.

The diary company said it used its operating cash flow to fund the acquisition, with the financial impact expected to be reflected in its next quarterly results.

Following the deal, Western Bakeries Company owns 75 per cent of the Modern Food Industries.

Modern Food Industries was set up in 2009 in Saudi Arabia as a joint venture between Chipita, Almarai and the Olayan Group. With manufacturing plants in Jeddah, Al Kharj and Hail, it produces a variety of baked products from croissants to Swiss rolls under the brand name 7DAYS. The Saudi Arabia-based company also has operations in the UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

The region's food and beverage companies are increasingly evaluating acquisitions to drive growth, diversify their product range and expand their footprint to better deal with challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In March, Almarai acquired Bakemart’s business in the UAE and Bahrain for $25.47m.

In April, the company said it spent 299.1m riyals on investment activities in the first quarter, although this was about 45m riyals lower than the same period last year before movement restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19 were enforced.

Almarai's first quarter net income rose slightly to 385.9m riyals on a 1.46 per cent increase in revenue to 3.64bn riyals. The cash used in investing activities represented 8.2 per cent of the company’s revenue, it said at the time.

Earlier this month, Almarai said it plans to invest 6.6 billion riyals over the next five years to expand its poultry business across the kingdom. This came after it increased its stake in Pure Breed Poultry in August 2019 and acquired processed meat company Premier Foods earlier that year.

The move to expand the poultry segment is in line with Saudi Arabia’s aim of boosting its food security, with the help of the private sector.

The biog Favourite films: Casablanca and Lawrence of Arabia Favourite books: Start with Why by Simon Sinek and Good to be Great by Jim Collins Favourite dish: Grilled fish Inspiration: Sheikh Zayed's visionary leadership taught me to embrace new challenges.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

The five stages of early child’s play From Dubai-based clinical psychologist Daniella Salazar: 1. Solitary Play: This is where Infants and toddlers start to play on their own without seeming to notice the people around them. This is the beginning of play. 2. Onlooker play: This occurs where the toddler enjoys watching other people play. There doesn’t necessarily need to be any effort to begin play. They are learning how to imitate behaviours from others. This type of play may also appear in children who are more shy and introverted. 3. Parallel Play: This generally starts when children begin playing side-by-side without any interaction. Even though they aren’t physically interacting they are paying attention to each other. This is the beginning of the desire to be with other children. 4. Associative Play: At around age four or five, children become more interested in each other than in toys and begin to interact more. In this stage children start asking questions and talking about the different activities they are engaging in. They realise they have similar goals in play such as building a tower or playing with cars. 5. Social Play: In this stage children are starting to socialise more. They begin to share ideas and follow certain rules in a game. They slowly learn the definition of teamwork. They get to engage in basic social skills and interests begin to lead social interactions.

