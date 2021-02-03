Alphabet’s Q4 profit surges 43% on strong Google business

Alphabet's Q4 revenue increased 23.5 per cent to $56.9 billion, surpassing the analysts’ estimate for $53.1bn. AFP

Alphabet’s fourth quarter net profit surged 43 per cent on an annual basis, helped by a strong performance of Google's Services business that includes ads, Android, hardware, Maps, Search, and YouTube.

Net profit at Google's parent firm rose to $15.2 billion in the three months ending December 31, from the same period a year earlier.

Revenue during the period increased 23.5 per cent to $56.9bn, surpassing the analysts’ estimates for $53.1bn.

“Our strong fourth quarter performance was driven by Search and YouTube, as consumer and business activity recovered from earlier in the year,” Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Alphabet, said.

“Cloud revenues were $13.1bn [up 46 per cent annually] for 2020, with significant ongoing momentum, and we remain focused on delivering value across the growth opportunities we see.”

Its stock closed nearly 1.4 per cent up at $1919.1 per share on Tuesday. It surged another 7.5 per cent in after-hours trading to $2063.8 a share.

"Amazon and Alphabet did better than expected in the fourth quarter, hinting at a further growth potential in their businesses and making their investors feel better about their sky-high share prices," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote, said.

Alphabet, which has more than 120,000 employees, generates a bulk of its revenue from internet advertising, app sales, digital content and fees received from subscription-based products such as YouTube Premium and YouTube TV.

The company has emerged a rare winner amid the pandemic, seeing a growth in its search business as home-bound users turned online for entertainment and connectivity. Google Search and other related businesses generated a revenue of $31.9bn in the fourth quarter, compared to $27.1bn in the prior year period.

Revenues from its Google Services arm - which includes its search business along with advertising, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play and YouTube - rose 22.4 per cent annually to $52.9bn during the quarter.

“Google products and support have been lifeline for millions of small businesses hit hard by the pandemic … our strong results this quarter reflect the helpfulness of our products and services to people and businesses, as well as the accelerating transition to online services and the cloud,” Sundar Pichai, the company’s chief executive, said.

Google, also for the first time, revealed the income from its cloud business as a separate entity.

The total revenue from cloud business grew nearly 47 per cent annually to $3.8bn, while revenue from other bets increased almost 14 per cent yearly to nearly 196 million.

Other bets are derived mainly through the sale of internet offerings as well as licensing and research and development services. It includes Alphabet’s X lab, self-driving unit Waymo and other non-Google companies.

“Google succeeds when we help our customers and partners succeed … we see significant opportunities to forge meaningful partnerships as businesses increasingly look to a digital future,” Mr Pichai said.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The Abu Dhabi Awards explained: What are the awards? They honour anyone who has made a contribution to life in Abu Dhabi. Are they open to only Emiratis? The awards are open to anyone, regardless of age or nationality, living anywhere in the world. When do nominations close? The process concludes on December 31. How do I nominate someone? Through the website. When is the ceremony? The awards event will take place early next year.

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

In numbers 1,000 tonnes of waste collected daily: 800 tonnes converted into alternative fuel

150 tonnes to landfill

50 tonnes sold as scrap metal 800 tonnes of RDF replaces 500 tonnes of coal Two conveyor lines treat more than 350,000 tonnes of waste per year 25 staff on site

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The Greatest Royal Rumble card 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Rusev Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v Kalisto

The Kites Romain Gary Penguin Modern Classics

Match info Uefa Champions League Group C Liverpool v Napoli, midnight

MATCH INFO Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 75') Manchester United 2 (Aghalo 51' 118') After extra time. Man of the match Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Notable cricketers and political careers India: Kirti Azad, Navjot Sidhu and Gautam Gambhir (rumoured)

Pakistan: Imran Khan and Shahid Afridi (rumoured)

Sri Lanka: Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (rumoured)

Bangladesh (Mashrafe Mortaza)

