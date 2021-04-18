A US deli with less than $14,000 in sales is worth more than $100m

'Strange things' are happening to all kinds of stocks, says Greenlight Capital president David Einhorn

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange last week. The S&P500 jumped by more than 15 per cent last year and is up a further 11 per cent so far this year. AP Photo

Michael Fahy
Apr 18, 2021

A delicatessen that generated less than $14,000 in sales from a single site last year but which has a market capitalisation of more than $100 million has been highlighted by the head of a $1.6bn hedge fund as an example of the lack of oversight of US markets.

Hometown International owns the Your Hometown Deli store in Paulsboro, New Jersey, which was closed for six months last year due to Covid-19 restrictions but has only generated $35,748 in sales over its last two years of trading. Despite this, it had a market cap of $113 million on February 8, David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital said in a letter to investors.

"The largest shareholder is also the CEO/CFO/Treasurer and a director, who also happens to be the wrestling coach of the high school next door to the deli. The pastrami must be amazing," Mr Einhorn said.

Hometown International was founded in 2014 and its deli opened in October 2015. The company ran up losses of $624,438 last year but increased its cash pile by issuing $2.5m worth of new shares. The company's share price has increased more than four-fold over the past 12 months, giving it a market cap of at $101.3m as of Friday.

A former lawyer, Greg Jaclin, who was barred after pleading guilty to shell company scams, was listed as an attorney in early company filings, CNBC reported on Saturday.

"For the most part, quasi-anarchy appears to rule in markets," Mr Einhorn said.

"Strange things happen to all kinds of stocks. Last year, on one day in June the stocks of about a dozen bankrupt companies roughly doubled on enormous volume. Recently, The Wall Street Journal reported a boom in penny stocks."

Small investors "who get sucked into these situations" are likely to be the ones that suffer the most harm from market manipulation, "yet the regulators – who are supposed to be protecting investors – appear to be neither present nor curious", Mr Einhorn said.

"From a traditional perspective, the market is fractured and possibly in the process of breaking completely."

'Quasi-anarchy' appears to be taking place in the markets, David Einhorn, president of Greenlight Capital, told investors. Reuters

US stock markets have continued to hit new highs since the Federal Reserve and the US government began pumping trillions of dollars of fiscal stimulus into the economy since March last year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite a slump in markets in March last year, the S&P500 index closed up about 15.8 per cent in 2020 and has gained a further 11.4 per cent so far this year.

Updated: April 18th 2021, 4:00 AM
Results:

6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.
Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer).

7.05pm: Handicap (rated 72-87) Dh 165,000 1,600m.
Winner: Syncopation, George Buckell, Doug Watson.

7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,400m.
Winner: Big Brown Bear, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

8.15pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,200m.
Winner: Stunned, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

8.50pm: Handicap (85-105) Dh 210,000 2,000m.
Winner: New Trails, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash.

9.25pm: Handicap (75-95) Dh 190,000 1,600m.
Winner: Pillar Of Society, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances

All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances.

Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later.

Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals.

Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated.

Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans.

Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

TOUR RESULTS AND FIXTURES

June 3: NZ Provincial Barbarians 7 Lions 13
June 7: Blues 22 Lions 16
June 10: Crusaders 3 Lions 12
June 13: Highlanders 23 Lions 22
June 17: Maori All Blacks 10 Lions 32
June 20: Chiefs 6 Lions 34
June 24: New Zealand 30 Lions 15 (First Test)
June 27: Hurricanes 31 Lions 31
July 1: New Zealand 21 Lions 24 (Second Test)
July 8: New Zealand v Lions (Third Test) - kick-off 11.30am (UAE)

The Case For Trump

By Victor Davis Hanson
 

The Travel Diaries of Albert Einstein The Far East, Palestine, and Spain, 1922 – 1923
Editor Ze'ev Rosenkranz
​​​​​​​Princeton
What is tokenisation?

Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets. 

The specs

Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder

Power: 70bhp

Torque: 66Nm

Transmission: four-speed manual

Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000

On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP

Group A

Paraguay
Japan
Switzerland
USA

Group B

Uruguay
Mexico
Italy
Tahiti

Group C

Belarus
UAE
Senegal
Russia

Group D

Brazil
Oman
Portugal
Nigeria

The specs

Price, base / as tested Dh960,000
Engine 3.9L twin-turbo V8 
Transmission Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic
Power 661hp @8,000rpm
Torque 760Nm @ 3,000rpm
Fuel economy, combined 11.4L / 100k

Company Profile

Company name: Yeepeey

Started: Soft launch in November, 2020

Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani

Based: Dubai

Industry: E-grocery

Initial investment: $150,000

Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Gran Gala del Calcio 2019 winners

Best Player: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)
Best Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)
Best Referee: Gianluca Rocchi
Best Goal: Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria vs Napoli)
Best Team: Atalanta​​​​​​​
Best XI: Samir Handanovic (Inter); Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Joao Cancelo (Juventus*); Miralem Pjanic (Juventus), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta), Nicolo Barella (Cagliari*); Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)
Serie B Best Young Player: Sandro Tonali (Brescia)
Best Women’s Goal: Thaisa (Milan vs Juventus)
Best Women’s Player: Manuela Giugliano (Milan)
Best Women’s XI: Laura Giuliani (Milan); Alia Guagni (Fiorentina), Sara Gama (Juventus), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus), Elisa Bartoli (Roma); Aurora Galli (Juventus), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus); Valentina Giacinti (Milan), Ilaria Mauro (Fiorentina), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

