DJT shares slide after Donald Trump found guilty in criminal trial

Shares of Donald Trump's social media company slid in early morning trading on Friday, a day after the former president was convicted on 34 felony counts in a criminal trial in New York.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) fell 6 per cent after a volatile after-hours trading period on Thursday, in which the company's stock fell as much as 15 per cent.

DJT is the parent company of Truth Social, a social media platform the former president created after he was booted off Twitter, Facebook and Instagram over the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021.

A majority of Trump's wealth is tied up in DJT shares, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Trump owns 114.75 million shares in the company, or about 65 per cent. That includes 36 million earnout shares that saw his net worth jump $1.2 billion in April.

DJT has a market cap of $8.73 billion, which is controlled mostly by Trump and his supporters.

“As such, one would suppose the volatile reaction in the share price reflects market participants trying to get their heads around the fact that former president Donald Trump was found guilty of all 34 felony counts in his New York criminal trial, and what that might mean for the future of the company,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

“It is almost impossible to accord any rational or fundamental valuation to DJT stock.”

Trump's conviction had a muted effect on major Wall Street indexes, which moved little after Friday's inflation report showed minimal signs of slowing.

The presumptive Republican nominee for the US presidential election was found guilty of falsifying business records to cover up payments made during the 2016 election. He is the first former president to be convicted of a felony.