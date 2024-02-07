Multiply Group’s 2023 revenue climbs 15% on new acquisitions

Multiply Group, an Abu Dhabi-based technology-focused investment holding company, reported about a 15 per cent annual jump in its full-year revenue on the back of new acquisitions.

Net revenue for the 12 months to the end of December climbed to about Dh1.3 billion ($353 million), the company said in a statement on Wednesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

“In 2023, we worked diligently on building our verticals – creating value by adding new services, identifying portfolio-wide synergies, investing in bolt-on acquisitions, buying competitors and enhancing margins,” said Samia Bouazza, group chief executive and managing director at Multiply Group.

The company did not disclose the financials for the fourth quarter specifically.

Multiply, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company, made new acquisitions last year as it continues to grow its portfolio.

In September, it bought a 55 per cent stake in outdoor advertising company Media 247 for Dh225 million as part of portfolio expansion.

Multiply also bought a stake in LVL Technology Holding for an undisclosed amount and a minority stake in Breakwater Energy, a top institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors, for Dh367 million amid its global expansion plans.

It also has stakes in businesses such as Emirates Driving Company, Viola Communications, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, better known as Taqa, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Borouge and Getty Images.

Multiply’s full-year profit attributable to owners of the company fell to Dh337.8 million in 2023 from Dh18.4 billion reported during the previous year, on the back of lower investment, other income and higher expenses and finance costs.

Finance costs during the period more than doubled to Dh415.6 million while general and administrative expenses climbed more than 27 per cent to Dh302.7 million. Investment and other income plunged 97 per cent to Dh407.3 million.

Multiply is “well-positioned and laser-focused on the path ahead, where we seek to continue driving strategic investments that will create lasting and meaningful impact across the UAE economy”, its chairman Andre Sayegh said.

The company has been investing across its two units, Multiply and Multiply+.

Multiply operates and invests in four business lines – mobility, energy and utilities, media and communications, and beauty and wellness.

Multiply+, the group's non-sector-focused investment arm, has set a target of double-digit returns across several asset classes.

The company’s balance sheet remains robust with a cash balance of Dh1.56 billion, it said. The total assets in 2023 climbed to Dh42.2 billion from Dh41.2 billion in the previous year.