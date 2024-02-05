Abu Dhabi's IHC reports increased 2023 net profit on strong revenue

International Holding Company, one of the UAE's most valuable listed companies, reported a flat increase in its 2023 financial year net profit driven by a strong performance by its different business units.

The company’s net profit stood at more than Dh32.7 billion ($8.9 billion) in the January-December period, compared with more than Dh32.5 billion in 2022, the company said on Monday in preliminary results that it filed to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the 12-month period to the end of December climbed nearly 18 per cent yearly to about Dh60.1 billion.

The upwards trajectory in revenue is a “direct result of targeted acquisitions along with the solid performance of IHC's portfolio companies, demonstrative of the effective implementation of the strategic road map”, the company said in a statement.

IHC’s earnings per share rose 81.5 per cent yearly to Dh12.36 last year, indicating increased profitability and investor returns.

The company said its total assets stood at more than Dh264 billion as of December 31 compared with over Dh228 billion in 2022.

Founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE, IHC has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East, with a market cap of Dh899 billion as of January 5.

It comprises more than 500 subsidiaries and has 107,000 employees, and it plans to expand and diversify its holdings across various sectors.

The company has investments in sectors including clean energy, food and agriculture, health care, property, utilities, information technology and artificial intelligence in various countries across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

The conglomerate, whose subsidiaries include Alpha Dhabi Holding, Q Holding, International Securities, Al Seer Marine and Multiply Group, has made several strategic investments in recent quarters to further expand its asset base.

Earlier this month, IHC announced the formation of a new holding company, 2PointZero, which will have more than Dh100 billion in assets. The new “next generation” holding company “is committed to having a transformative impact globally”, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and IHC chairman, said that time.

In October, it increased its shareholding in Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises under its strategy to “explore unique investment opportunities in India”.

And in August, it acquired a 49 per cent stake in Abu Dhabi-based developer Modon Properties. In June, it signed a framework agreement for a share swap with Colombian businesses as the Abu Dhabi conglomerate seeks to expand its assets in South America.