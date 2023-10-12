DP World raises $1.5bn in green sukuk issuance to fund global decarbonisation drive

Global ports operator DP World has raised $1.5 billion in a green sukuk issuance to fund its global decarbonisation projects as it seeks to align its financing strategy with its sustainability efforts.

The Islamic bond was oversubscribed 2.3 times amid "strong demand" from global investors and is listed on the Nasdaq Dubai and London Stock Exchange, DP World said in a statement on Thursday.

Proceeds from the sukuk will be earmarked for eligible green projects that include electrification, renewable energy, clean transportation and energy efficiency, the company said.

"We aspire to lead global trade into a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable future for our customers and their customers," Sultan bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive of DP World, said.

The green sukuk issuance will help the company further align its sustainability strategy, and decarbonisation efforts, with the group’s financing strategy, according to Yuvraj Narayan, group deputy chief executive and chief financial officer.

In May, DP World said it cut direct carbon emissions from its global operations by 5 per cent last year in pursuit of its target to become carbon neutral by 2040.

More to follow ...