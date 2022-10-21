Bayanat IPO: Abu Dhabi G42-owned company set to raise $171m in offering

Bayanat, a geospatial data products and services provider owned by Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company G42, aims to raise more than Dh628.5 million ($171m) from its initial public offering.

The company is selling a 22.22 per cent stake, or 571.4 million shares, at an offer share price of Dh1.1 a share, it said in a statement on Friday.

The subscription period for the listing starts on October 21 and ends on October 25. The company intends to list on the first market of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on October 31. Provided the offering shares are fully subscribed, G42 will retain 77 per cent ownership in the company following the listing.

Silver Lake and International Holding Company will be cornerstone investors in the IPO.

Following the IPO, Bayanat will become the first and the only listed geospatial intelligence company in the Middle East and North Africa region.

