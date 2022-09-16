Salik IPO: Dubai toll operator set to raise more than $1bn after boosting offering size

Dubai's government aims to raise Dh3.735 billion ($1.017bn) in toll operator Salik's initial public offering, after it increased the size of the stake it is selling in the company.

The emirate's government will now sell more than 1.867 billion shares in the company, or 24.9 per cent, up from the previously announced 1.5 billion shares, equivalent to 20 per cent, due to strong investor demand and oversubscription across all tranches, it said on Friday.

It will retain 75.1 per cent of Salik’s existing share capital.

More to follow …