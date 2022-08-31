Snap set to cut 20% of its staff after weeks of planning

Snap is planning to lay off about 20 per cent of its nearly 6,500 employees after weeks of planning, technology news website The Verge reported.

Job cuts will begin on Wednesday with the team working on Minis, small applications made by third-parties which run in the Snapchat app, affected the most, the report said.

Zenly, the company Snap acquired in 2017 for social mapping, will also be affected by the cuts.

A Snap representative declined to comment to The Verge.

Snap shares fell 2.5 per cent to $10.01 at the close of trading in New York on Tuesday. The stock has slumped almost 80 per cent this year as the company has faced a slowdown in advertiser spending on the platform.

Snap told investors in July that given the uncertainty it would not offer guidance for the current quarter.

To weather the business environment, the company has said it will focus on three priorities: growing the user base, improving direct-response advertising business and how it measures ad spending and finding new sources of revenue.

The company, which owns social media platform Snapchat, reported more than $422 million of net loss in second quarter of this year, compared with a loss of more than $151.6m for the same period in 2021.