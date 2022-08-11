Aramex's second-quarter profit slides on softening courier volumes

Net profit declines to $12.1m as courier unit faces industry headwinds and higher inflation squeezes discretionary spending

Aramex chief executive Othman Aljeda says the acquisitions of MyUS is expected to be fully completed during the third quarter of 2022. Silvia Razgova / The National
Deena Kamel
Aug 11, 2022
Aramex, the Middle East’s biggest courier company, reported a 32 per cent annual decline in second-quarter net income as revenue declined due to lower courier volumes.

Net profit for the three-month period to the end of June fell to Dh44.6 million ($12.1m), from Dh65.5m in the second quarter of 2021, Aramex said on Thursday in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the period decreased about 3 per cent year-on-year to Dh1.5 billion as the courier business softened, though this was partially offset by a sixfold growth in the freight-forwarding and logistics business.

For the first half of 2022, the company's net profit declined 18 per cent year-on-year to Dh92m.

"One of the greatest changes we have seen in our business in the first half of 2022 is the change in our revenue mix. Our freight-forwarding and logistics business was the star performer, helping offset the softness we have seen in the courier business," Othman Aljeda, chief executive of Aramex, said.

"The softness in e-commerce activity is a global, industry-wide trend as consumers returned to brick-and-mortar shopping as Covid restrictions eased. We are also seeing rising inflation rates globally, which puts downward pressure on discretionary spending."

Updated: August 11, 2022, 5:48 AM
