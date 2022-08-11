Aramex's second-quarter profit slides on softening courier volumes

Aramex, the Middle East’s biggest courier company, reported a 32 per cent annual decline in second-quarter net income as revenue declined due to lower courier volumes.

Net profit for the three-month period to the end of June fell to Dh44.6 million ($12.1m), from Dh65.5m in the second quarter of 2021, Aramex said on Thursday in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the period decreased about 3 per cent year-on-year to Dh1.5 billion as the courier business softened, though this was partially offset by a sixfold growth in the freight-forwarding and logistics business.

For the first half of 2022, the company's net profit declined 18 per cent year-on-year to Dh92m.

"One of the greatest changes we have seen in our business in the first half of 2022 is the change in our revenue mix. Our freight-forwarding and logistics business was the star performer, helping offset the softness we have seen in the courier business," Othman Aljeda, chief executive of Aramex, said.

"The softness in e-commerce activity is a global, industry-wide trend as consumers returned to brick-and-mortar shopping as Covid restrictions eased. We are also seeing rising inflation rates globally, which puts downward pressure on discretionary spending."

More to follow ...