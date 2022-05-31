Borouge raises $2bn in 42 times oversubscribed Abu Dhabi IPO

Borouge, the joint venture between Adnoc and Austrian chemicals producer Borealis, successfully closed its $2 billion initial public offering, the biggest share sale on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange that was about 42 times oversubscribed.

The company had set the price per share for its 10 per cent float at Dh2.45, implying an equity value of about $20bn. It sold about three billion shares to the public, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Upon settlement, the proceeds of the transactions will go to selling shareholders – Adnoc and Borealis Middle East Holding, a wholly owned subsidiary of Borealis.

Total gross demand for the IPO that also attracted India's billionaire Adani family amounted to more than $83.4bn, Borouge said.

“The offering was multiple times oversubscribed, with significant demand from UAE retail investors and qualified institutional investors,” the company said.

The size of the first tranche reserved for UAE retail and other individual investors was set at 10 per cent, while the second tranche reserved for local, regional and international qualified institutional investors was set at 88 per cent.

Borouge also reserved 2 per cent shares for Adnoc and Borealis employees' subscription.

