Multiply Group’s 2021 profit soars on higher revenue

Multiply Group, an Abu Dhabi technology focused investment holding company, reported a huge jump in its 2021 net profit on the back of higher revenue.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company for the full year climbed to about Dh185 million ($50m), from nearly Dh3.8m a year earlier, the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

"Our acquisitions since mid-2021 have built a diversified group with substantial earnings potential," Samia Bouazza, chief executive of Multiply Group, said.

The company's UAE-based assets that include PAL Cooling, Emirates Driving Company, Omorfia Group that Includes Tips&Toes and Bedashing Beauty Lounges, and Viola Communications are producing steady income streams, Ms Bouazza said.

"With over Dh3 billion in cash to invest and almost no debt obligations, we will focus on acquiring stakes in profitable, fast-growing, scalable businesses operating in the digital economy," she said.

"We will pursue transactions at a brisk pace, while deploying capital gradually throughout the year to capitalise on a 'buyer's market' for deal-making amidst softening valuations. Our strategy is to keep a balance favoring steady companies that generate substantial cash flow, with recurring income; and high-growth businesses delivering optimal returns for our shareholders."

More to follow..