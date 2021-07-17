Mark Wahlberg sees 200% return on investment from F45 Training IPO

Actor Mark Wahlberg, second left, brand ambassador for fitness chain F45, applauds as company CEO and founder Adam Gilchrist, centre, rings the New York Stock Exchange opening bell, celebrating the company's IPO. AP

F45 Training Holdings, the provider of group fitness classes backed by actor Mark Wahlberg, rose as much as 11 per cent and then lost most of those gains in its trading debut after a $325 million initial public offering.

In a listing that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and then sidetracked by a blank-cheque merger deal that fell apart, F45 and an investor that includes Mr Wahlberg sold more than 20 million shares for $16 each on Wednesday after marketing them for $15 to $17.

The shares, which opened Thursday at $17, closed up 1.3 per cent from the offer price to $16.20, giving F45 a market value of $1.46 billion.

Mr Wahlberg invested in F45 through a private investment vehicle called MWIG LLC, which sold almost 1.6 million shares in the IPO. Mr Wahlberg owns about 26 per cent of the membership interest in MWIG, according to F45’s filings.

F45's training session in Baghdad, Iraq. F45 Training Karrada

F45, whose name is a mash-up of “functional training” and the 45-minute duration of its classes, had filed confidentially for an IPO, Bloomberg News reported in January 2020. Within a few months, the company that started in Australia and is now based in Austin, Texas, had put those plans on ice as the pandemic forced gyms and similar businesses to close.

In June 2020, F45 instead struck a deal to go public by merging with Crescent Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. That agreement, which would have valued the combined company at $845m including debt, was terminated in October.

Adam Gilchrist, F45’s chief executive, said in a joint statement at the time that the “prolonged uncertainty around the pandemic” kept the combination from being completed.

For the first three months of the year, F45 had a net loss of $37m on revenue of $18m, compared with a loss of $733,000 on $25m revenue during the same period in 2020, according to its filings.

The offering was led by Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase. The shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FXLV, which incorporates the Roman numeral for 45.

F45 Training Holdings CEO and founder Adam Gilchrist rings a ceremonial bell on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor as his company's IPO begins trading. AP

Changing visa rules For decades the UAE has granted two and three year visas to foreign workers, tied to their current employer. Now that's changing. Last year, the UAE cabinet also approved providing 10-year visas to foreigners with investments in the UAE of at least Dh10 million, if non-real estate assets account for at least 60 per cent of the total. Investors can bring their spouses and children into the country. It also approved five-year residency to owners of UAE real estate worth at least 5 million dirhams. The government also said that leading academics, medical doctors, scientists, engineers and star students would be eligible for similar long-term visas, without the need for financial investments in the country. The first batch - 20 finalists for the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction.- were awarded in January and more are expected to follow.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg

Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Live: On beIN Sports HD

Florida: The critical Sunshine State Though mostly conservative, Florida is usually always “close” in presidential elections. In most elections, the candidate that wins the Sunshine State almost always wins the election, as evidenced in 2016 when Trump took Florida, a state which has not had a democratic governor since 1991. Joe Biden’s campaign has spent $100 million there to turn things around, understandable given the state’s crucial 29 electoral votes. In 2016, Mr Trump’s democratic rival Hillary Clinton paid frequent visits to Florida though analysts concluded that she failed to appeal towards middle-class voters, whom Barack Obama won over in the previous election.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

The biog Hobby: Playing piano and drawing patterns Best book: Awaken the Giant Within by Tony Robbins Food of choice: Sushi Favourite colour: Orange

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

