UAE calls for global coalition to police artificial intelligence

The UAE has called for a global coalition to regulate the development and use of artificial intelligence around the world, comparing the oversight needed to how nation states are monitored for nuclear arms proliferation.

Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Teleworking Applications, said the world urgently needs to come together and have a conversation.

“If a country starts to enrich uranium to weapons grade, whether they disclose or not, the world knows,” he told The National's Connectivity Forum

“There are certain parameters, certain systems, certain mechanisms that allow us to know 'OK, we are concerned that this country is moving towards weapons-grade uranium'.

“We need to have the same level of rigour, the same level of oversight on AI.”

Mr Al Olama, who became the world's first AI minister in 2017, said countries including the UAE cannot afford to wait for private business leaders such as OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman or Microsoft chief executive Sundar Pichai to talk to the US Congress.

The dangers of a technology that has been in the hands of consumers for over a decade, but is now rapidly accelerating, cannot be regulated at the national level, he said.

“Even if we were the most progressive, most proactive country on Earth and put in place the best guardrails and safeguards, if [AI] goes off on the wrong tangent in China, or the US, or the UK ― or anywhere else ― because of our interconnectedness, it is going to harm our people,” he said.

