US likely to set higher social cost of carbon next year, Bank of Singapore says

Carbon taxes are an indirect form of taxation, which charges emitters for each tonne of greenhouse gas that is emitted

A coal-fired plant in China. Multilateral financial institutions are nudging countries undertaking energy transition to price their carbon emissions. Getty
A coal-fired plant in China. Multilateral financial institutions are nudging countries undertaking energy transition to price their carbon emissions. Getty

The US, the world's biggest producer of fossil fuels, is expected to increase its assessment of the social cost of carbon next year as countries across the world strive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the middle of the century, according to the Bank of Singapore.

"We expect the Biden administration to further increase its assessment of the social cost of carbon next year following a full review and we expect this to be a key policy instrument in Biden’s whole-of-government approach to fighting climate change," the bank said in a note on Monday.

In February, US President Joe Biden reinstated a metric from the previous Obama administration to calculate the social cost of carbon – a move that could help it introduce stricter reforms to combat climate change.

Read More

The IMF has said an international carbon price floor offers a 'realistic prospect' to combat climate change. AFPIMF looks to tackle climate change through carbon pricing minimums

UK cities among Europe's worst for hazardous NO2 pollution

The yardstick to assess the damage that greenhouse gases and associated pollution inflict on society was set at $51 per tonne of carbon dioxide.

Carbon taxes are an indirect form of taxation, which charges emitters for each tonne of greenhouse gas that is emitted.

The previous Trump administration discounted the impact of climate change and set the social cost of carbon at $8 a tonne.

The $51 per tonne is temporary and is expected to rise to $125 per tonne following the review.

Multilateral financial institutions are also nudging countries pursuing energy transition to price their carbon emissions.

The International Monetary Fund has proposed creating a carbon price floor of $75 per tonne for the wealthiest and highest-emitting countries around the world.

The average global emissions price is currently $3 per tonne.

"Our view remains that global efforts to pursue sustainable, climate-resilient development paths and mitigate the threat of climate change will drive wide-ranging, significant changes to the global economy for years to come," the Bank of Singapore said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted several countries to adopt net-zero standards and pledge to offset their carbon emissions and adopt energy-efficient technologies and alternative fuels.

The 2015 Paris Agreement provides a mandate for countries to lower their carbon emissions to well below 2°C (3.6F) above pre-industrial levels, preferably about 1.5°C. Carbon capture, use and storage is favoured by several oil producers to green their processes and is one of the many strategies governments are adopting to reach their goal. Production of low-carbon hydrogen is also at the top of green investment agendas.

.
.

"Businesses that anticipate and adapt successfully to these changes stand to benefit from the reshaped economic landscape as policymakers worldwide strengthen their response to the threat of climate change," the bank said.

Published: June 22, 2021 07:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2020. Eid Al Adha Corniche lights. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter:

Eid Al Adha 2021: when will the holiday begin in the UAE?

Heritage
Italian Premier Mario Draghi. EPA

Italian Prime Minister Draghi opposes Euro 2020 final in variant-hit England

Sport
Emirates extends suspension of flights to South Africa and Nigeria. AFP / Karim SAHIB

Emirates airline extends restrictions covering South Africa and Nigeria flights

Transport
Palestinian officials stand next to a lorry carrying clothes for export at the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel in southern Gaza. Reuters

Israel opens Gaza crossing for Palestinian exports for first time since May war

MENA
Regent's flagship seaglider vehicle aims to safely transport commercial passengers by 2025. Courtesy Regent

Why commuting in a flying ferry between Abu Dhabi and Dubai might one day be possible

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast