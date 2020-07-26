Taqa and Masdar consortium to develop world’s largest solar power plant in Abu Dhabi

Solar panels in Al Dhafra. The recent accord between the UAE and Israel could pave the way for greater partnership within the renewable energy sector. Wam

A consortium led by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) and Masdar, in partnership with France’s EDF and JinkoPower, will develop the world’s largest solar power plant with a total capacity of 2 gigawatts in Abu Dhabi.

The project was awarded after a “rigorous procurement process [that] resulted in one of the most cost-competitive tariffs for solar PV energy”, the Emirates Water and Electricity Company said on Sunday.

The utility said the tariff was set at Dh4.97 fils per kilowatt hour ($1.35 cents/kWh) on a levelised cost of electricity basis”.

“The Al Dhafra Solar PV plant is a benchmark project for our nation and the global energy sector,” said Jasim Thabet, group chief executive and managing director at Taqa.

“The project’s low tariff and utilisation of best-in-class technology further demonstrate the feasibility of utility-scale renewable energy projects that are accelerating our nation’s progress on meeting the ambitious energy objectives outlined in the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.”

The project’s financial closure is set for the third quarter of this year, with power generation expected to begin in the first half of 2022 and full generation by the second half of 2022.

Once fully operational, the plant will increase Abu Dhabi’s solar power capacity to approximately 3.2 gigawatts.

The UAE is diversifying its energy mix and turning to solar and nuclear energy as it looks to free up hydrocarbons for export markets and generate up to 44 per cent of its energy from clean sources by 2050.

“By building one of the biggest solar plants in the world, adding up to their already significant renewable production capacity, the UAE is leading the renewable transition in the region,” said Sofia Bensaid, S&P Global Ratings infrastructure analyst.

Taqa and Masdar will own 60 per cent of Al Dhafra project, while the remaining 40 per cent will be held by EDF and China’s JinkoPower.

The project is expected to provide electricity to about 160,000 households across the UAE. It will be bigger than Taqa’s 1.2 gigawatt ‘Noor Abu Dhabi’ solar plant, the world’s largest operational single-site solar PV plant, according to EWEC.

“We are excited to be working with [the project’s partners] to realise the world’s largest single-site solar power plant in Abu Dhabi, building on our existing portfolio of world-class projects in the UAE, including Shams in Madinat Zayed in Abu Dhabi and the third phase of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai,” Mohamed Al Ramahi, chief executive of Masdar, said.

.@EWEC_AE announces its partners for the development of its 2 GW Al Dhafra Solar PV plant. The consortium of partners comprises @TAQAGroup, @Masdar, @edfenergy and JinkoPower. The project will be the world’s largest solar power plant. pic.twitter.com/G60fgM6cK7 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 26, 2020

Apart from the UAE, other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt and Morocco are also coming up with new renewable energy projects.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, plans to add 60 gigawatts of clean energy capacity to the national grid by 2030. Of this, 40GW will come from solar photovoltaic plants, 16 gigawatts from wind turbines and 2.7 gigawatts from concentrated solar power, according to the kingdom’s Ministry of Energy.

The country is developing the $500m (Dh1.83 billion) Dumat Al Jandal wind project in Al Jouf, which is expected to be completed in 2022.

A consortium that comprises Masdar and EDF is building the project.

Jordan, on the other hand, plans to increase its renewable energy capacity to 2.7 gigawatts by 2021.

The 117-megawatt Tafila wind project accounts for 12 per cent of renewable energy generation in Jordan and is owned by JWPC, in which Abu Dhabi’s Masdar holds a 50 per cent stake.

Dubai intends to generate 25 per cent of its energy requirements from renewable sources by 2030 and 75 per cent by 2050 as part of its clean energy drive. The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority is building the world’s largest solar energy park to help reduce the emirate’s reliance on natural gas and diversify its power sources.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park is expected to generate 5 gigawatts of electricity by 2030, helping boost investment by Dh50bn.

In April, Dewa signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Acwa Power for the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park. The 900MW phase will be commissioned in stages starting from the third quarter of 2021, according to the utility.

Morocco, meanwhile, intends to generate 42 per cent of its power from renewable sources by 2020 and 52 per cent by 2030.

Last year, an international consortium including Masdar won a tender to construct an 800MW solar power plant in the country.

The ten largest solar power plants in the world

Tengger Desert Solar Park, China – 1,547MW Sweihan Photovoltaic Independent Power Project, UAE – 1,177MW Yanchi Ningxia Solar Park, China – 1,000MW Datong Solar Power Top Runner Base, China – 1,070MW Kurnool Ultra Mega Solar Park, India – 1,000MW Longyangxia Dam Solar Park, China – 850MW Enel Villanueva PV Plant, Mexico – 828MW Kamuthi Solar Power Station, India – 648MW Solar Star Projects, US – 579MW Topaz Solar Farm / Desert Sunlight Solar Farm, US – 550MW

Source: Power Technology.com

THE SPECS Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch Power: 710bhp Torque: 770Nm Speed: 0-100km/h 2.9 seconds Top Speed: 340km/h Price: Dh1,000,885 On sale: now

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Gender equality in the workplace still 200 years away It will take centuries to achieve gender parity in workplaces around the globe, according to a December report from the World Economic Forum. The WEF study said there had been some improvements in wage equality in 2018 compared to 2017, when the global gender gap widened for the first time in a decade. But it warned that these were offset by declining representation of women in politics, coupled with greater inequality in their access to health and education. At current rates, the global gender gap across a range of areas will not close for another 108 years, while it is expected to take 202 years to close the workplace gap, WEF found. The Geneva-based organisation's annual report tracked disparities between the sexes in 149 countries across four areas: education, health, economic opportunity and political empowerment. After years of advances in education, health and political representation, women registered setbacks in all three areas this year, WEF said. Only in the area of economic opportunity did the gender gap narrow somewhat, although there is not much to celebrate, with the global wage gap narrowing to nearly 51 per cent. And the number of women in leadership roles has risen to 34 per cent globally, WEF said. At the same time, the report showed there are now proportionately fewer women than men participating in the workforce, suggesting that automation is having a disproportionate impact on jobs traditionally performed by women. And women are significantly under-represented in growing areas of employment that require science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, WEF said. * Agence France Presse

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Roger Federer's 2018 record Australian Open Champion Rotterdam Champion Indian Wells Runner-up Miami Second round Stuttgart Champion Halle Runner-up Wimbledon Quarter-finals Cincinnati Runner-up US Open Fourth round Shanghai Semi-finals Basel Champion Paris Masters Semi-finals

Du Football Champions The fourth season of du Football Champions was launched at Gitex on Wednesday alongside the Middle East's first sports-tech scouting platform."du Talents", which enables aspiring footballers to upload their profiles and highlights reels and communicate directly with coaches, is designed to extend the reach of the programme, which has already attracted more than 21,500 players in its first three years.

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

Tips to avoid getting scammed 1) Beware of cheques presented late on Thursday 2) Visit an RTA centre to change registration only after receiving payment 3) Be aware of people asking to test drive the car alone 4) Try not to close the sale at night 5) Don't be rushed into a sale 6) Call 901 if you see any suspicious behaviour

