Shell halts some Gulf of Mexico output because of Exxon pipeline leak

Royal Dutch Shell on Monday said a leak in an Exxon Mobil offshore pipeline shut down production at its Perdido platform, which produces 100,000 barrels of crude a day, in the US Gulf of Mexico.
Shell temporarily halted production on April 9 after a subsurface leak was discovered on Exxon’s Hoover Offshore Oil Pipeline System.
Exxon shut the pipeline for repairs, a spokeswoman for Shell said.
The system also connects the Exxon-operated Hoover, Marshall and Madison offshore fields, which produce a total of about 4,000 barrels of oil per day, a 2018 marketing brochure said.
Exxon Mobil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Perdido platform is 322 kilometres south of Galveston, Texas, and is a joint venture between Shell, BP and Chevron.
The 245-kilometre Hoover pipeline carries oil from offshore oilfields to the Quintana Terminal near Freeport, Texas, an Exxon website says.
