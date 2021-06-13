Dubai to add 600MW of clean energy capacity in 2021

The emirate aims to generate 75% of it's total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is located about 50 kilometres south of Dubai. AP

Dubai is planning to add 600 megawatts of clean energy capacity in 2021 by adding more solar panels and through concentrated solar power (CSP) as it aims to boost its renewable energy capacity.

The emirate will also commission the first stage of the 300MW fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in July, Dubai Media Office said on Sunday citing a statement from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa).

The entity will also commission the world's tallest CSP tower at 262.44 metres with a capacity of 100MW in September and 200MW from the parabolic trough as part of the fourth phase of the solar park by the end of 2021.

With the addition of new plants, Dewa’s total clean energy capacity will increase to 1,613MW from 1,013MW currently. Clean energy capacity in Dubai's energy mix will reach around 10 per cent in July and 12 per cent by the end of the year.

“The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is one of Dewa’s key projects to achieve this vision and increase the share of clean and renewable energy capacity in Dubai’s energy mix,” Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director & chief executive of DEWA said.

“This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 75 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.”

Many countries across the world are building new, renewable energy projects to reduce emissions. Costs have also come down, prompting countries to take up new projects.

Dewa's major projects, which are based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, attracted investments of around Dh40 billion ($10.8bn), Mr Al Tayer added.

