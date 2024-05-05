Sharjah announces discovery of new gas reserves

Sharjah has discovered new gas reserves in the onshore Al Hadiba field. The emirate, however, did not reveal the total volumes of gas discovered but said the field located north of the Al Sajaa Industrial Area in Sharjah has “promising quantities” of gas reserves, according to the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

“The new field was discovered after the Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) drilled a well over the past few months, and the well will be tested in the days ahead to confirm the quantities and potential gas reserves of the field for development,” a statement released on Saturday said.

Al Hadiba field is the fifth onshore field in Sharjah, in addition to Al-Saja’a, Kahif, Mahani and Muayed fields.

The announcement comes after Sharjah, in 2020, discovered a new well of natural gas and condensate onshore in the emirate, its first in more than three decades.

State-owned SNOC and Italy's oil company Eni discovered the “Mahani” exploration well within the first year of their partnership, SNOC said at the time.

The SNOC, established in 2010, is tasked with the exploration, production, engineering, construction, operation and maintenance of Sharjah's energy assets.

In addition to the Mahani gasfield, it owns and operates three onshore fields, a gas processing complex, two hydrocarbon liquid storage and export terminals and a network of flow lines and production pipelines.

The emirate’s sole gas supplier is also exploring green hydrogen and carbon capture projects amid efforts to reach net-zero emissions by 2032, its chief executive told The National last year.

In July, the company signed an initial agreement with Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation to explore a carbon capture project in the emirate.

In January this year, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, approved the emirate's Dh40.83 billion ($11.12 billion) budget for 2024, the largest in its history.

The budget expected revenue to rise 5 per cent annually this year. Capital revenue is expected to reach 11 per cent, tax revenue to hit 9 per cent, customs revenue to reach 4 per cent, while oil and gas revenue is projected to constitute 5 per cent of the total.