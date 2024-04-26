Oil set for weekly gain on supply risks and shrinking US crude stockpiles

Oil prices rose on Friday and were on track to record a weekly gain amid a surprise drop in US crude stocks and persisting Middle East supply risks a market awaits key US inflation data.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, climbed 0.43 per cent to $89.39 a barrel at 2.35pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was 0.45 per cent higher at $83.95 a barrel.

The market awaits release of the US Federal Reserve's key Personal Consumption Expenditures index data for March, the US central bank's preferred measure for inflation, later on Friday.

The data would provide hints on how the Fed would move forward with its monetary policy, which in turn would set the tone for investor sentiment commodities, including crude oil.

Expectations are mixed: the PCE is seen to inch up to 2.6 per cent annually, while its month-on-month change is projected to decline to 0.30 per cent from 0.33 per cent, according to FactSet analysts.

Still, “the fear is to see a higher inflation print, of course, which would further batter the Fed cut expectations”, Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said.

“Bad news are – at least – partially priced in,” she says.

The Fed is expected to implement three interest rate cuts this year amid signs of easing inflation in the world’s largest economy, growth of which sets the tone for global economic moment.

But if the PCE grows more than expected, it may lead to only one interest rate cut from the Fed in 2024, said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at trading platform IG.

Meanwhile, US crude inventories, an indicator of fuel demand, decreased by 6.4 million barrels in the week ending April 19, according to the US Energy Information Administration data.

Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting American crude stocks to expand by 825,000 barrels.

“Crude oil prices stabilised … as traders absorbed the US crude oil inventory figures, which came in lower and were positive for prices in the short term,” said Rania Gule, a market analyst at XS.com.

“The decrease in US barrel inventories helps balance widespread risk aversion flows in the market. This supports stability while competing with declining fuel demand in the US, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, a region of paramount importance for oil production, where any escalation would favour upward movement.”

US petroleum inventories, on the other hand fell by 600,000 barrels, while distillate stocks increased by 1.6 million barrels, data from the Washington, DC-based EIA showed.

Oil prices have gained more than 16 per cent this year driven in part by output cuts implemented by the Opec+ group of crude producers. Fears of a potential disruption of crude shipments from the Middle East amid the continued geopolitical uncertainties has also pushed prices higher.

“Reduced geopolitical risk premium for oil and a broader risk-off tone is being overshadowed by bullish US crude inventory numbers,” said Ehsan Khoman, head of commodities, ESG and emerging markets at MUFG.

“Brent crude has held above the 50-day moving average of $86 a barrel – comforting for oil bulls and adds further support to the narrative that $85 a barrel marks a psychological level, below which oil has not closed since mid-March.”