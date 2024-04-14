Former UK PM Boris Johnson to address Abu Dhabi hydrogen summit

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been announced as one of the keynote speakers at this week's Green Hydrogen Summit in the UAE.

The Masdar event, which will take place on April 16, is part of the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi.

The Green Hydrogen Summit will feature a high-level ministerial panel focusing on national strategies and policies to accelerate green hydrogen economies, the Abu Dhabi-based clean energy company said on Sunday.

Ministers participating in the panel include Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Yoshida Nobuhiro, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan and Frederik Wisselink, Energy Special Envoy, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, Netherlands.

The summit will feature discussions on Abu Dhabi’s low-carbon hydrogen policy, financing green hydrogen projects, and the development of green hydrogen economies globally.

Dr Bertrand Piccard, who co-piloted the first flight around the world in a solar-powered aircraft, will speak about his plans to co-pilot the first hydrogen-powered flight around the globe.

Panels will also address various industries such as aviation, shipping, and heavy industry, with a focus on decarbonising sectors like steel production.

The World Future Energy Summit will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from April 16 to 18.

Mr Johnson's participation comes as the UK and the UAE explore ways to increase their renewable energy ties amid plans to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The UK plans to add up to 10 gigawatts of hydrogen production capacity by 2030 – double a previous aim unveiled under the country’s national hydrogen strategy in August 2021.

The UAE, the Arab world’s second-largest economy, aims to achieve hydrogen production of 1.4 million tonnes annually by 2031. This is expected to increase to 15 million tonnes every year by 2050.

The country is planning to develop at least two hydrogen production hubs, or oases, by 2031.

Hydrogen, which can be produced from renewable energy and natural gas, is expected to become a critical fuel as economies and industries transition to a low-carbon world.

It comes in various forms, including blue, green, and grey. Blue and grey hydrogen are produced from natural gas, while green is derived from splitting water molecules through electrolysis.