UAE petrol prices to rise in April 2024 while diesel prices to drop

The price of petrol in the UAE will increase next month while diesel is set to cost less, the UAE fuel price committee announced on Sunday.

Prices rose in March and February after dropping in November, December and January, reflecting the trend in the global oil market.

How much will fuel cost in April?

The breakdown in fuel price per litre for April is as follows:

• Super 98: Dh3.15, from Dh3.03 in March (up by 4 per cent)

• Special 95: Dh3.03, from Dh2.92 in March (up by 3.7 per cent)

• Diesel: Dh3.09, from Dh3.16 in March (down by 2.2 per cent)

• E-plus 91: Dh2.96, from Dh2.85 in March, (up by 3.8 per cent)

The UAE liberalised fuel prices in 2015 to allow them to move in line with the market. In 2020, prices were frozen after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The controls were lifted in March 2021 to reflect the movement of the market once again.

Oil prices recorded a strong gain in the first quarter of the year amid Opec+ output cuts and rising fears of supply disruption due to geopolitical risks.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, rose by about 13 per cent in the first three months of 2023. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, gained about 16 per cent during the same period.

Oil prices have risen by about 11 per cent since the beginning of the year due to Opec+ supply cuts and geopolitical uncertainty arising from Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil infrastructure.

Oil prices gained about 2.6 per cent last week, up until Thursday's close. The US markets were closed on Friday due to the Good Friday holiday.

⛽أسعار الوقود الشهرية: أسعار الوقود لشهر أبريل 2024 وفقاً للجنة متابعة أسعار الجازولين والديزل في #الامارات



⛽ Monthly Fuel Price Announcement:

April 2024 fuel prices released by the #UAE Fuel Price Follow-up Committee. pic.twitter.com/YEoS9ImJ8U — Emarat (امارات) (@EmaratOfficial) March 31, 2024

US crude inventories, an indicator of fuel demand, expanded by 3.2 million barrels in the week that ended on March 22, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

However, the increase was much smaller than the 9.3-million-barrel stock build projected by the American Petroleum Institute earlier.

Total petroleum stocks expanded by 1.3 million barrels last week while distillate inventories fell by 1.2 million barrels, the EIA data showed.

Higher stocks indicate lower demand in the market. Demand has been affected by growing economic instability globally.

Looking ahead, the balance between supply and demand in the market will depend on decisions made by the Opec+ alliance.

“We expect Brent to grind higher until $90 or until we reach June, supported by geopolitical tension which has shifted back to Russia-Ukraine, as well as a healthy debate on global balances,” said Vikas Dwivedi, Macquarie’s global energy strategist, last week.

“If Brent reaches $90, we believe most of the upside will be factored into oil and the remaining unpriced fundamental factors, mostly supply growth related, will largely be bearish,” he said.

The Opec+ alliance recently extended voluntary cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day into the second quarter to stabilise oil markets.

The group will hold an online meeting on April 3 to review oil market conditions. A full ministerial gathering will be held in Vienna in June.

Analysts say Opec+ may have to bring back some barrels to the market in the second half of the year to meet higher demand.

“We anticipate a gradual increase of supply over the [second half of this year], accelerating into 2025,” Fitch’s BMI research unit said in a research note on Thursday.

“However, the pace at which the deal is unwound is the key ‘known unknown’ for our forecast next year.”

Another key factor to monitor will be the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on oil supply.

Ukraine has launched drone strikes on more than a dozen Russian refineries over the past three months, with the more recent attacks affecting a large chunk of Moscow's processing capacity.

Earlier this month, the International Energy Agency projected global oil markets to be in a supply deficit this year instead of the surplus as previously predicted, with Opec+ supply cuts expected to continue into the second half of the year.

The agency's projection was based on the assumption that the voluntary cuts by Opec+ will remain in effect until the end of 2024 unless there is confirmation from the producers' alliance indicating otherwise.

The agency also raised its annual oil demand growth forecast, citing higher-than-expected crude consumption of 1.7 million bpd in the first quarter.

It expected oil demand to grow by 1.3 million bpd in 2024, up from its previous estimate of about 1.2 million bpd, but significantly lower than the expansion of 2.3 million bpd recorded last year.

The projection reflects slowing fuel demand in China as well as efficiency gains and rising adoption of electric vehicles worldwide, the agency said.

The forecast has also narrowed the gap to Opec’s estimate of 2.2 million bpd growth this year. Opec has taken a more positive view of the oil markets and expects higher economic growth in the US and India to drive consumption.