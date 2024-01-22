Taqa to sell its stake in Atrush oilfield in Iraq's Kurdish region

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, better known as Taqa, is selling its stake in the Atrush oilfield in the Iraqi Kurdish region.

The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Taqa International, has entered into a definitive agreement with General Exploration Partners to sell all of its interest in the oilfield, Taqa said on Monday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

It did not provide further details but said the transaction remains subject to third-party approvals.

The company bought a 53.2 per cent operating interest in the oilfield for $600 million from General Exploration Partners in January 2013.

Currently, it holds a 47.4 per cent interest in the field, with the Iraqi Kurdish region's government and General Exploration Partners holding stakes of 25 per cent and 27.6 per cent, respectively, according to its website.

The field, located near Erbil, produced about 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of 2019.

Last year, Taqa revised its growth targets to boost the size of its assets base, as it committed Dh75 billion ($20.4 billion) in infrastructure investments amid healthy earnings growth.

The company is aiming for 150 gigawatts of gross power generation by 2030 and plans to have a larger share of renewables within its portfolio by 2030.