Abu Dhabi’s Added ties up with Siemens Energy for industrial sector decarbonisation

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (Added) and Germany's Siemens Energy have partnered to boost efforts to decarbonise the emirate's industrial sector and further advance adherence to sustainability goals.

Munich-based Siemens Energy, through Abu Dhabi's Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), will help localise the emirate's manufacturing capabilities and provide technological solutions to enhance the development and dissemination of carbon removal technology, Added said on Monday.

The partnership also supports the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy, the government’s plan to strengthen the emirate’s manufacturing sector by enhancing innovation, creating skilled jobs and boosting international trade, it said.

In addition, Siemens Energy will support research and development for key sectors, including waste heat recovery, electrification solutions, grid technology and energy storage, as well as help in localising the manufacturing of decarbonisation solutions, it said.

The Abu Dhabi department will simplify the process of acquiring industrial licences and incentives for businesses in Abu Dhabi, allowing them to enter the industrial sector in a more streamlined process.

“This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to sustainable development and underscores how Abu Dhabi is leading the way in adopting global innovative solutions for a low-carbon future," Arafat Al Yafei, executive director of the IDB, said.

Abu Dhabi has continued to ramp up its decarbonisation efforts in support of the global sustainability agenda and the fight against climate change.

At the recently concluded Cop28 conference in Dubai, the Department of Energy unveiled Abu Dhabi Energy Outlook 2050, which maps the emirate’s net-zero vision.

"Together with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, we will pursue our shared vision and mutual goal of developing a global, sustainable, innovative, industrial hub, centered on the development of human capital," Khalid bin Hadi, UAE managing director at Siemens Energy, said.

Siemens Energy has been active in supporting Abu Dhabi's economic drive. The company had teamed up with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to set up its Middle East Innovation Centre in Abu Dhabi, one of only four globally.

It is also an anchor partner of the Hub71+ ClimateTech ecosystem, which was announced at the Cop28 conference in Dubai this month. The programme was launched with funding commitments from more than 25 key local and international partners.