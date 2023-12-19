Mubadala Energy announces offshore gas discovery in Indonesia

Mubadala Energy, the oil and gas unit of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company, has made a new gas discovery at the Layaran-1 exploration well off North Sumatra in Indonesia.

The offshore well produced gas at a rate exceeding 30 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d), the company said on Tuesday.

With an 80 per cent working interest in South Andaman, Mubadala Energy is the largest net acreage holder in the area.

Mubadala Energy said the successful outcome of the Layaran-1 discovery would “de-risk” multiple trillion cubic feet of prospective gas resources in the area, providing the foundation for future organic growth and additional exploration drilling activities in 2024.

More to follow...