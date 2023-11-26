Dubai's Hassyan energy plant's final unit starts commercial operations

The final unit of Hassyan energy project in Dubai has started commercial operations after stakeholder Acwa Power received the go-ahead from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

The total power capacity of the Hassyan project, which was converted to run only on natural gas instead of clean coal last year, is 2,400 megawatts, Acwa Power said in a statement on Sunday to the Tadawul exchange, where its shares are traded.

“With this achievement, the last 600MW power unit joins the three previous 600MW power units that entered into commercial operation in earlier stages,” Saudi Arabia’s power utility said.

Acwa Power owns a 26.95 stake in the project. The financial impact of achieving the full capacity will be reflected from the fourth quarter onwards, it added.

The project was initially designed and built-for-purpose as a dual-fuel plant with the ability to operate full-time on both natural gas and clean coal.

It now relies only on natural gas as the UAE steps up efforts to reduce emissions and achieve net zero by 2050.

The $3.2 billion project aims to avoid about 30 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, according to Acwa Power's website.

The project “supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050”, Saeed Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive of Dewa, said previously.

“The move also supports our efforts to diversify energy sources and secure energy supplies.”

The latest announcement comes as the UAE continues to boost investments in clean energy.

In July, the Emirates approved an updated version of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 in July.

As part of the plan, the country plans to invest up to Dh200 billion ($54 billion) by 2030 to ensure energy demand is met while sustaining economic growth.

The UAE also aims to produce 1.4 million tonnes of hydrogen annually by 2031 and 15 million tonnes every year by 2050.

Mega solar power plant is inaugurated in Abu Dhabi

Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi inaugurated the two-gigawatt Al Dhafra solar power plant, one of the world's largest solar projects, as it moves ahead with plans to expand its renewable energy capacity and achieve its net-zero targets.

Dubai is also constructing the five-gigawatt Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to increase its clean energy capacity.

The Hassyan power complex also includes a water desalination project with a production capacity of 120 million imperial gallons a day using reverse osmosis technology.

Dewa has picked Acwa Power as the preferred bidder to develop and operate the first phase of the reverse osmosis plant at Hassyan, it said in August.