Oil set for first weekly gain in five on hopes of Opec+ supply cuts

Oil prices dipped on Friday but were still on track to record their first weekly gain in five on hopes the Opec+ alliance of oil producing countries will continue to cap crude output next year to support the market.

Brent, the global benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, was trading 0.02 per cent lower at $81.40 a barrel at 7.54am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was down 0.82 per cent at $76.47 a barrel.

On Thursday, Brent settled 0.66 per cent lower at $81.42 a barrel. There was no settlement for WTI due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US.

Oil prices slumped as much as 4.9 per cent on Wednesday after Opec+ surprised the market by postponing its ministerial meeting by four days to November 30.

The meeting is expected to chart the course of crude output cuts next year and discuss any possible changes to the group's long-standing agreement aimed at stabilising the oil market.

“The initial market reaction appeared to suggest traders view this as a lack of unity behind supply cuts going into the new year, but it wasn't long until oil reversed those moves,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

“While there has been more speculation over the day, we may have to wait until the virtual meeting on the 30th to learn just how unified the group remains and whether Saudi Arabia and Russia will need to do any additional heavy lifting."

Oil prices, which surged to nearly $98 in September, are on track for a back-to-back monthly loss amid expectations of a tight crude market in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, higher oil production in Iran and loosening of sanctions on Venezuela can ease supply concerns next year.

Iran’s oil production should reach 3.6 million barrels per day by March 20, 2024, Oil Minister Javad Owji was quoted as saying on Tuesday by the Tasnim news agency.

“We aim to reach four million bpd of oil production for next year,” he said.