Adnoc launches region’s first ‘high-speed’ green hydrogen refuelling station

Adnoc has launched the region’s first “high-speed” green hydrogen pilot refuelling station to test a fleet of hydrogen-powered vehicles.

The Adnoc Distribution-operated station in Masdar City will produce green hydrogen from water using an electrolyser powered by clean grid electricity, the company said on Friday.

“We are pleased to launch this unique high-speed green hydrogen refuelling station, which supports the UAE’s National Hydrogen Strategy,” said Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Adnoc executive director of low carbon solutions and international growth.

“Adnoc continues to collaborate with local and international companies on innovative technologies and low-carbon solutions that can accelerate decarbonisation."

The hydrogen supplied at the pilot station will be certified as “green” from solar sources by the International REC Standard, a global certification organisation.

The project will be used to gather data on the long-term viability of hydrogen vehicles in the UAE, the company said.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Cop28 President-designate, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, at the opening ceremony. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“The idea here is to start with B2B [business-to-business] customers. We are going to start with cars, taxis, and buses,” Bader Al Lamki, chief executive of Adnoc Distribution, told The National at the event.

“Over a period of three months, we're going to gather data, analyse and understand the consumer behaviours, the operation parameters, and hopefully this becomes a basis for us to even further extend the solution."

A second station, in Dubai Golf City, is to open “very soon” and “it's going to provide another refuelling point in the emirate of Dubai”, Mr Al Lamki said.

The project is supported by the Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi. The refueller was provided by industrial gases and engineering company Linde.

The hydrogen vehicles are being provided by Toyota, Al Futtaim Motors and BMW, and will be tested by taxi companies including Tawasul.

Hydrogen, which can be produced from both renewable and conventional energy, is expected to become a critical fuel as economies and industries transition to a low-carbon world.

Hydrogen comes in various forms, including blue, green and grey. Blue and grey hydrogen are produced from natural gas, while green hydrogen is derived from splitting water molecules through electrolysis.

Adnoc has allocated $15 billion to invest in a variety of projects by 2030, which will help it to achieve its low-carbon growth strategy goals.

The UAE aims to produce 1.4 million tonnes of hydrogen a year by 2031 and 15 million tonnes every year by 2050.

“We welcome this partnership with Adnoc to pilot hydrogen in the UAE. Currently, transportation accounts for approximately 20 per cent of the total global carbon output, and we need to work across every technology possible on our journey to net zero,” said Abdulla Balalaa, chairman of Masdar City.