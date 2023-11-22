Oil prices slump as Opec+ postpones meeting

Brent plunges more than 4 per cent after talks are pushed back five days to November 30

Opec's headquarters in Vienna, Austria. The oil bloc did not give any reason behind postponing its meeting. Reuters

Alkesh Sharma
Nov 22, 2023
Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after Opec+ group of crude producers delayed its scheduled meeting, a move that surprised the markets.

The group postponed its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee as well as the Opec and non-Opec Ministerial Meeting, “originally planned” for November 25 and 26, to November 30. It did not give a reason for the delay in a brief statement posted on its website.

Brent, the global benchmark for two-thirds of the world's oil, was trading 4.86 per cent down at $78.45 a barrel at 7.20pm UAE time on Wednesday. The West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was down 5.05 per cent at $73.84 a barrel.

The meeting of the Opec+ group of producers, led by Saudi Arabia – the world's biggest oil exporter – and Russia, was expected to chart the course of crude output cuts in 2024 and discuss any possible changes to their long-standing agreement aimed at stabilising the oil market.

Updated: November 22, 2023, 3:58 PM
OilOpecEnergyEconomy
