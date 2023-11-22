Oil prices slump as Opec+ postpones meeting

Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after Opec+ group of crude producers delayed its scheduled meeting, a move that surprised the markets.

The group postponed its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee as well as the Opec and non-Opec Ministerial Meeting, “originally planned” for November 25 and 26, to November 30. It did not give a reason for the delay in a brief statement posted on its website.

Brent, the global benchmark for two-thirds of the world's oil, was trading 4.86 per cent down at $78.45 a barrel at 7.20pm UAE time on Wednesday. The West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was down 5.05 per cent at $73.84 a barrel.

The meeting of the Opec+ group of producers, led by Saudi Arabia – the world's biggest oil exporter – and Russia, was expected to chart the course of crude output cuts in 2024 and discuss any possible changes to their long-standing agreement aimed at stabilising the oil market.

