Saudi Aramco's third-quarter profit falls on lower crude prices

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil-producing company, has reported a 23 per cent drop in third-quarter net profit amid the kingdom's voluntary production cuts and a fall in crude prices.

Net profit after zakat for the three-month period to the end of September fell to 122.2 billion Saudi riyals ($32.58 billion), from 159 billion riyals in the same period in the previous year, the state oil company said on Tuesday in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue during the period also declined by 22 per cent to 424 billion riyals, Aramco said.

"The decrease [in net profit] principally reflects the impact of lower crude oil prices and volumes sold," it said.

"This was partially offset by a reduction in the production royalties, primarily driven by [a] lower average effective royalty rate, lower crude oil prices and lower volumes sold, and lower income taxes and zakat."

