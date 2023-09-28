Saudi Aramco expands into LNG by buying stake worth $500m in MidOcean Energy

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil-exporting company, has signed agreements to acquire a minority stake in liquefied natural gas company MidOcean Energy for $500 million in line with the global energy transition.

The agreement with MidOcean Energy marks Aramco’s first international investment in LNG, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

MidOcean Energy, which is managed by energy-focused institutional investor EIG, is currently in the process of acquiring interests in four Australian LNG projects.

"We anticipate strong demand-led growth for LNG as the world continues on its energy transition journey, with gas being a vital fuel and feedstock in various industries," said Amin Nasser, Aramco president and chief executive.

"We believe that gas will be important in meeting the world’s rising need for secure, accessible and more sustainable energy.”

More to follow ...