Adnoc L&S IPO: Company set to raise $769m from oversubscribed offering

Adnoc Logistics & Services, an Adnoc subsidiary, is set to raise about $769 million from the sale of a 19 per cent stake in an Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange listing that has been heavily oversubscribed.

The company set the final price of its initial public offering at the top end of the range, at Dh2.01 a share, valuing the company at $4.05 billion.

It had earlier set the price range of its IPO between Dh1.99 and Dh2.01 a share.

Earlier this week, the company increased the number of shares allocated to retail investors in its initial public offering due to “significant” demand.

The retail portion of the IPO was raised to more than 1.4 billion shares, from 1.1 billion, equal to 19 per cent of the total shares on offer and up from the previously announced 15 per cent.

The offering was significantly oversubscribed by local, regional and international investors, with total gross demand amounting to more than $125 billion, implying an oversubscription level of 163 times on average, “the highest-ever oversubscription level for a UAE book-build IPO”, Adnoc said.

The listing is the sixth the state oil company “has successfully brought to market within five years and marks the next remarkable achievement in our ongoing value creation programme”, said Adnoc group chief financial officer Khaled Al Zaabi.

