World has 'small window' of opportunity for major course correction on climate change

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate of the Cop28 summit, said the world has a “small window” of opportunity to make a major course correction in the race to limit temperature rises to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

The international community must collectively act immediately to ensure the energy transition is swift and leaves no countries behind, Dr Al Jaber said on Wednesday during a speech at the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue conference.

“The world is losing the race to keep temperatures from rising 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels,” he said, referring to the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report issued last week.

“We have a small window of opportunity to make a massive course correction. There is still time but we must act now and we must act together, and we must anchor our response with a rapid, well-managed and just energy transition.”

Dr Al Jaber, who is also UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, emphasised that in delivering the energy transition, developing countries must have adequate access to renewable energy and to affordable funding.

.@COP28_UAE President Designate, Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber opens Day 2 of the #BETD23 with an emphatic call for accessible and affordable financing for governments and the private sector to drive green energy solutions worldwide. #Energiewende #COP28_UAE pic.twitter.com/bZ5MpMSpBz — Last Drop Africa (@LastDropAfrica) March 29, 2023

“We need to ensure that no one is left behind. Last year, developing economies received only 20 per cent of clean tech investments. These are economies that represent 70 per cent of the world's population, that is over five billion people, and 800 million of them have no access to energy at all,” Dr Al Jaber said.

“They must have access to the least carbon-intensive options available today as we all stay focused on building the energy system of tomorrow. And, of course, a critical success factor here is finance.”

Dr Al Jaber called for holistic reforms across the global financial architecture and transformation of multilateral development banks to ensure developing economies are not left behind as the world pursues clean energy solutions.

“These institutions were established almost 80 years ago to solve post-war inequity and drive reconstruction. We need to modernise their mandate and update their operating models to cater for and adapt to the 21st century requirements,” he said.

Concessional funding needs to be much more available, accessible and affordable to “lower risk and attract private finance at a multiple”, Dr Al Jaber said.

“If we make the right moves today, we can create a low carbon pathway to a high-growth destination,” he said.