Adnoc Drilling recommends dividend of $341m for second half of 2022

Adnoc Drilling, the largest national drilling company in the Middle East by rig fleet size, has recommended a dividend of $341.25 million, or 7.83 fils per share, for the second half of 2022.

This represents a 5 per cent annual increase and comes after the company posted a sharp rise in net profit for the year.

Following shareholder approval, this would bring the total dividend for 2022 to $682.5 million, the company said on Tuesday.

“The attractive value proposition that we offer is backed by our recently published record 2022 results, stable and predictable cash flow and a progressive dividend policy that reaffirms our ongoing commitment to shareholders,” said chief executive Abdulrahman Al Seiari.

The annual distribution is expected to grow by at least 5 per cent annually on a dividend per share basis from 2023 to 2026, the company said.

More to follow …