Adnoc Distribution completes acquisition of 50% stake in TotalEnergies Egypt

The deal marks the fuel retailer's entry into the North African country

An Adnoc Distribution filling station. The acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in TotalEnergies Egypt is expected to boost the fuel retailer's earnings. Photo: Adnoc
John Benny
Feb 15, 2023
Adnoc Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, has completed the acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in TotalEnergies Egypt, marking the Abu Dhabi company's entry into Egypt.

The deal is expected to boost the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation by more than 6 per cent starting from the first year after completion, Adnoc Distribution said in a filing on Wednesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

“We are excited with our move into a fast-growing market like Egypt, which has a significant potential in fuel retail and mobility solutions,” said chief executive Bader Al Lamki.

“Closing this transaction marks a significant milestone in Adnoc Distribution’s international growth journey, demonstrating our ability to expand in attractive international markets.”

Updated: February 15, 2023, 5:15 AM
