UAE’s Dana Gas raises foreign ownership of shares to 100%

Dana Gas, one of the largest private natural gas companies in the Middle East, has approved a proposal to raise the foreign ownership of its shares.

“The directors approved recommendation to increase foreign ownership limit of 100 per cent and to be presented in the annual general assembly for approval, subject to the approval of the competent authorities,” the company said on Thursday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Dana Gas, which reported a 35 per cent rise in normalised net profit in the third quarter of 2022 to reach Dh182 million ($49.55 million), has benefitted from higher oil and gas prices.

In April last year, Dana Gas was also included in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s new benchmark, the FTSE ADX 15 Index.

The gauge includes the 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX, chosen on the basis of free-float adjusted market capitalisation and median trading value.

Sharjah-based Crescent Petroleum is currently Dana Gas’s biggest shareholder with a 20 per cent stake, according to the company's website.

