Oil prices rally on news of biggest potential Opec+ output cut in two years

Oil prices rallied in early trading on Monday after media reports that the 23-member Opec+ alliance is considering slashing output by more than 1 million barrels per day, which would be its largest output cut since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 2.76 per cent higher at $87.49 a barrel at 7.11am UAE time on Monday. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 2.82 per cent at $81.73 a barrel.

Both benchmarks posted their first quarterly loss in two years at the end of a volatile trading week on Friday. Brent fell by about 22 per cent in the three months to the end of September, while WTI shed about 25 per cent.

Global recession fears, a strong US dollar, surging inflation and monetary tightening by central banks around the world have continued to weigh on the market.

The International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Institute of International Finance and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have all slashed their global economic growth forecasts for this year.

Opec+ plans to meet in Vienna on October 5. An output cut of the suggested size would buttress oil prices towards $90 a barrel or more.